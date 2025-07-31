Golden Book Anthology Brings Midcentury Flair to Disney Classics

Explore the midcentury magic of classic Disney stories through the treasured illustrations of the Golden Books series.

Many children (myself included) have grown up glued to the pages of the gorgeous illustrations of the classic Little Golden Books. This treasured piece of many childhoods is being given a deluxe new treatment as art book publisher Taschen presents a new anthology of classic Disney stories

What's Happening:

Taschen has released a new hardcover volume with 10 beloved Disney stories, showcasing the midcentury artwork that brought these tales to life for millions of children.

Travel through a decade of classic animation with 10 stories, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , Pinocchio , Dumbo , Bambi , Peter and the Wolf , Once Upon a Wintertime , The Adventures of Mr. Toad , Cinderella , Alice in Wonderland , and Peter Pan .

, , , , , , , , , and . The book highlights the work of legendary Disney artists who contributed to the Golden Books, such as Al Dempster, Campbell Grant, and Retta Scott Worcester.

The anthology is introduced by an in-depth essay featuring rare documentary photographs and drafts of original gouache drawings, giving readers a peek behind the curtain of the creative process.

This premium, quarter-bound hardcover book contains 376 pages of faithfully reproduced art.

It’s currently available on taschen.com

About the Little Golden Books

First launched in 1942, Little Golden Books revolutionized children's publishing.

The series was a joint venture between Simon & Schuster and the Western Printing and Lithographing Company. Their mission was to create high-quality, beautifully illustrated, and affordable books for children. At a time when children's books were often expensive and delicate, the 25-cent price point of a Golden Book made them accessible to the average American family.

The sturdy cardboard covers and iconic golden foil spine became a familiar sight in homes, schools, and grocery store checkout aisles.

Disney was one of the earliest and most significant partners for the series.

The first 12 titles published in 1942 included The Poky Little Puppy , but the collaboration with Disney quickly followed, bringing characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the worlds from their feature films to the hands of children everywhere.

, but the collaboration with Disney quickly followed, bringing characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the worlds from their feature films to the hands of children everywhere. This partnership was instrumental in cementing Disney's stories and characters as permanent fixtures in American popular culture, long after their initial theatrical runs.

