Mattel Creations Unveils New "Tangled" Doll Set

Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from Disney’s Tangled are the latest entries in Mattel’s premium Mattel Creations line.

On June 6th, Disney fans will have the opportunity to purchase a gorgeous set of Mattel Creations Tangled dolls.

Featuring Rapunzel and Mother Gother, the heroine and villain both come adorned in their iconic outfits from the beginning of the film.

Rapunzel, standing at 10.5 inches, is draped in her pink and purple satin dress.

Mother Gothel, towering over Rapunzel at 11.5 inches tall, arrives in her hooded cloak and belted maroon gown.

The figures feature 11 points of articulation, giving fans a multitude of posing options.

Clear window packaging also allows collectors to display the characters without removing them from the box.

The two dolls cannot stand on their own, however, the set arrives with two doll stands.

Mattel Creations’ Tangled Rapunzel & Mother Gothel Dolls retail for $100, and officially go on sale at 9AM PT on June 6th.

For those looking to take a trip to the Kingdom of Corona, Tangled is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+

