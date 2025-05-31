Mattel Creations Unveils New "Tangled" Doll Set

The premium dolls are set to release this June.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from Disney’s Tangled are the latest entries in Mattel’s premium Mattel Creations line.

What’s Happening:

  • On June 6th, Disney fans will have the opportunity to purchase a gorgeous set of Mattel Creations dolls inspired by Disney’s Tangled.
  • Featuring Rapunzel and Mother Gother, the heroine and villain both come adorned in their iconic outfits from the beginning of the film.
  • Rapunzel, standing at 10.5 inches, is draped in her pink and purple satin dress.

  • Mother Gothel, towering over Rapunzel at 11.5 inches tall, arrives in her hooded cloak and belted maroon gown.

  • The figures feature 11 points of articulation, giving fans a multitude of posing options.
  • Clear window packaging also allows collectors to display the characters without removing them from the box.
  • The two dolls cannot stand on their own, however, the set arrives with two doll stands.

  • Mattel Creations’ Tangled Rapunzel & Mother Gothel Dolls retail for $100, and officially go on sale at 9AM PT on June 6th.
  • You’ll be able to purchase the dolls here.
  • For those looking to take a trip to the Kingdom of Corona, Tangled is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber