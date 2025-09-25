Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy Appear at a Los Angeles Angels Game In Promotion of Topps' New Trading Cards

Yesterday we learned about the first-ever collaboration between Disney, the Topps trading card company, and Major League Baseball. And then yesterday evening, none other than Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy themselves appeared at Angel Stadium in Anaheim (just a few miles from the Disneyland Resort) in promotion of their new baseball cards.

What’s happening:

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy appeared at Angel Stadium in Anaheim in celebration of the new collaboration between Topps, Disney, and MLB.

The new baseball cards will feature these three characters wearing authentic Major League Baseball uniforms representing all 30 teams. They will appear in the new 2025 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set, which is available through Topps

In photos from the appearance, the three beloved Disney characters posed with players from the Los Angeles Angels, and it looks like Mickey Mouse even got the chance to throw a pitch… from very close to home plate.

During their visit, Mickey and his pals even autographed a baseball for award-winning outfielder Mike Trout, as you can see in the embedded X video below.

Mike Trout asked to get his ball signed by Mickey, Donald and Goofy 😭❤️@Disney pic.twitter.com/vNUCQdyBgl — ESPN (@espn) September 25, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels (previously called the California Angels, the Anaheim Angels, and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim) have a long history with Disney. The team was owned by The Walt Disney Company from 1997 through 2005, but collaborations between the Angels and nearby Disneyland Resort obviously continue to this day.

More news from the world of Major League Baseball: