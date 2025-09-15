Believers: A New ESPN Docuseries Explores How Boston Red Sox Fans Kept the Faith Alive

"Believers: Boston Red Sox" premieres Friday, September 26th on the ESPN App.

A new ESPN docuseries will explore the enduring popularity of the Boston Red Sox over its 86 years of heartbreak, myth, and near-misses.

What’s Happening:

Believers: Boston Red Sox , a new ESPN Original Series, will premiere on September 26th on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan.

, a new ESPN Original Series, will premiere on September 26th on the ESPN App for subscribers to an ESPN Unlimited plan. Directed by Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher, executive produced by Ben Affleck, and produced by Religion of Sports and Artists Equity, the three-part series tells the story of how, for 86 years, the Red Sox broke the spirits of generations of their most devoted followers, falling short of a championship in heartbreaking and unforgettable fashion, time and time again.

Yet through every collapse, every missed chance, and every season of disappointment, Boston fans held on to an unshakable belief that redemption would come.

The series follows Boston’s improbable 2004 post-season run through the lens of the franchise’s complex history and the city’s passionate culture, capturing the defining moments when belief and extraordinary talent finally rewarded the city’s long-suffering faithful.

The docuseries features commentary from a number of celebrity Red Sox fans, such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr, Donnie Wahlberg, Uzo Aduba, Sam Jay, Maria Menounos, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with members of the 2004 Red Sox roster including Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling, David Ortiz, Kevin Millar, and Bronson Arroyo.

Check out the trailer for Believers: Boston Red Sox below.

More ESPN News: