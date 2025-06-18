Make Waves This Summer with "Moana" Themed Merchandise

So many great summer essentials are now available.

If you are a fan of Moana, you will love these new summer products now available.

What’s Happening:

The excitement surrounding Disney’s Moana Ocean Celebration continues to grow.

Ocean Celebration continues to grow. A special preview of Moana's wayfinding adventures has been released on YouTube Kids, featuring Moana sharing her passion for the ocean alongside her thrilling journey with Simea, narrated by Auli’i Cravalho.

With new YouTube content highlighting our beloved wayfinder and a range of Moana -inspired summer products now available, there is much to be excited about.

-inspired summer products now available, there is much to be excited about. Discover an array of new offerings from brands like LEGO, Loungefly, Sand Cloud, and more.

Disney Moana Classic Clog (Available Now)

$54.99

Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 (Available Now)

$7.98

Disney Princess Go Cup XL - Moana (Available Now)

$40

Moana Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls (Available Now)

$32.99

Swimming Tautai Moana Fashion Doll (Available Now)

$19.99

LEGO Heihei (Available Now)

$39.99

Disney Moana 2 Walk and Talk Kotu (Available Now)

$17.99

Moana of Motunui Mini Backpack (Available Now)

$80.00

Box Office Facts:

Moana:

Disney's 2016 animated feature Moana earned $643.3 million globally, with $248.7 million from North America and $394.6 million internationally.

Moana 2:

Moana 2 achieved remarkable box office success, surpassing $1 billion globally in just eight weekends. It was Disney's third release of 2024 to reach this milestone, following Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine .

