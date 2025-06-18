Make Waves This Summer with "Moana" Themed Merchandise
So many great summer essentials are now available.
If you are a fan of Moana, you will love these new summer products now available.
What’s Happening:
- The excitement surrounding Disney’s Moana Ocean Celebration continues to grow.
- A special preview of Moana's wayfinding adventures has been released on YouTube Kids, featuring Moana sharing her passion for the ocean alongside her thrilling journey with Simea, narrated by Auli’i Cravalho.
- With new YouTube content highlighting our beloved wayfinder and a range of Moana-inspired summer products now available, there is much to be excited about.
- Discover an array of new offerings from brands like LEGO, Loungefly, Sand Cloud, and more.
Disney Moana Classic Clog (Available Now)
- $54.99
Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 (Available Now)
- $7.98
Disney Princess Go Cup XL - Moana (Available Now)
- $40
Moana Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls (Available Now)
- $32.99
Swimming Tautai Moana Fashion Doll (Available Now)
- $19.99
LEGO Heihei (Available Now)
- $39.99
Disney Moana 2 Walk and Talk Kotu (Available Now)
- $17.99
Moana of Motunui Mini Backpack (Available Now)
- $80.00
Box Office Facts:
Moana:
- Disney's 2016 animated feature Moana earned $643.3 million globally, with $248.7 million from North America and $394.6 million internationally.
- It became the fourth consecutive film from Walt Disney Animation Studios to surpass both the $500 million and $600 million marks, following Frozen, Big Hero 6, and Zootopia.
- Moana also achieved significant popularity on Disney+, becoming one of the platform's most-watched titles.
Moana 2:
- Moana 2 achieved remarkable box office success, surpassing $1 billion globally in just eight weekends. It was Disney's third release of 2024 to reach this milestone, following Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The film has earned $445 million domestically and $567 million internationally, setting a new Thanksgiving box office record with a five-day opening total of $225 million.
More On Merchandise:
