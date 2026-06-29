Summer Colors Bring New Options to Disney Parks Clothing at Disney Store

Ugh, I want them all!

It’s time to update your Disney wardrobe with fashionable selections from the Disney Parks Clothing collection. New styles have just arrived at Disney Store, making this the perfect time to shop for your upcoming Disney vacation.

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What’s Happening:

We love repping Disney Parks and Disney Resorts when we’re away from these happy places, and what better way to do that than with apparel?

Disney Store has just dropped the latest selections in its Disney Parks Clothing collection, and these cheery styles are perfect for celebrating the magic year-round.

Not to be confused with the recently launched monochrome Logo Maina Collection, this lineup celebrates standard commemorative apparel in two exciting colors: Strawberry and Chocolate.

New Disney Parks Clothing styles are available now at Disney Store, and sell for $69.99 each.

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!





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