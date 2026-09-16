New "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" Apparel Line Revealed by Civil Regime Streetwear

"Well well well... what have we here?"

It's that time of year again... the time when two holidays collide! For over three decades, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas has been one of Disney's most enduring franchise, especially when it comes to seasonal merchandise and apparel. And now Civil Regime has revealed its own apparel collection inspired by the beloved film and its many memorable characters.

What's happening:

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Civil Regime has launched a new limited-time collection inspired by Disney's 1993 stop-motion animated feature Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Apparently this collection has been three years in the making, and according to Civil Regime it is "rooted in the shared DNA between the brand's alt-culture community and the world of Halloween Town."

There are 75 total pieces in the collection (including Chaos Format graphic tees, Marble Rose appliqué embroidery hoodies, and a hero varsity jackets and ranging from $40 to $250 in cost), and you can see images of many of the items within this post.

to in cost), and you can see images of many of the items within this post. This Nightmare Before Christmas collection will become available on Friday, September 25 at 12:00 Noon Pacific Time via Civil Regime's official website, where you can register for guaranteed early access right now.

What they're saying:

Civil Regime Founder Dustin Civil: "The Nightmare Before Christmas has always represented the outsiders, the misunderstood, and the ones who never cared about fitting the mold. That same rebellious spirit lives at the heart of Civil Regime. Our community has been asking for this collaboration for years, and after nearly three years of building it, postponing it, and refusing to release it until it felt right, the wait is finally over. These two worlds were always meant to collide. Roses From Concrete. Bloom through chaos."

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