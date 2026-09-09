Photos: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel Celebrates Halloween Time with a Decadent "Nightmare Before Christmas" Display
"Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems... In a place that perhaps you've seen in your dreams."
While the lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa quite often gets decked out for the holidays, this year, it's received a sprinkle of the holidays and Halloween – with a new display inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting the Grand Californian during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will surely delight in a special new treat-filled display.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed display recreates the iconic moment between Jack Skellington and Sally from the film atop the twirled mountain – but here, it's all made out of fondant.
- Specifically, the display is created from sweet treats like fondant, marshmallows, chocolate and more – an effort that took Disneyland Resort teams over 800 hours to create.
- Sally dons her iconic dress, while Jack takes on his Sandy Claws persona.
- Elsewhere in the display, you'll find other iconic characters from the film, like Oogie Boogie and the Mayor.
- Zero and his dog house are also included.
- If this festive display makes you hungry or activates your sweet tooth, there are also some treats available nearby
- This is just a part of the Halloween Time fun at the Disneyland Resort – which also includes Haunted Mansion themed decor at the Disneyland Hotel and Monsters, Inc. themed decor at the Pixar Place Hotel.
- Halloween Time continues daily through Halloween itself, October 31, throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- To see all the decor for yourself during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
More Disneyland Resort Updates:
- Photos: Construction Underway on Mystery Project Near Carthay Circle Theater at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Inside Out" Themed Core Memories Photo Booth Appears in Pixar Pier Near Emotional Whirlwind
- Photos: Take-A-Brake at the Newly Opened Restrooms Within Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: Main Street Cinema Reopens at Disneyland, Now Playing Modern Mickey Mouse Shorts
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com