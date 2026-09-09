Photos: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel Celebrates Halloween Time with a Decadent "Nightmare Before Christmas" Display

"Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems... In a place that perhaps you've seen in your dreams."

While the lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa quite often gets decked out for the holidays, this year, it's received a sprinkle of the holidays and Halloween – with a new display inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What's Happening:

Guests visiting the Grand Californian during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will surely delight in a special new treat-filled display.

The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed display recreates the iconic moment between Jack Skellington and Sally from the film atop the twirled mountain – but here, it's all made out of fondant.

Specifically, the display is created from sweet treats like fondant, marshmallows, chocolate and more – an effort that took Disneyland Resort teams over 800 hours to create.

Sally dons her iconic dress, while Jack takes on his Sandy Claws persona.

Elsewhere in the display, you'll find other iconic characters from the film, like Oogie Boogie and the Mayor.

Zero and his dog house are also included.

If this festive display makes you hungry or activates your sweet tooth, there are also some treats available nearby

This is just a part of the Halloween Time fun at the Disneyland Resort – which also includes Haunted Mansion themed decor at the Disneyland Hotel and Monsters, Inc. themed decor at the Pixar Place Hotel.

Halloween Time continues daily through Halloween itself, October 31, throughout the Disneyland Resort.

To see all the decor for yourself during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

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