Old Navy and Disney Launch New Haunted Harvest Collection

A spooky new Disney collection will be available at Old Navy July 31.
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A new Halloween collection of Mickey and Friends clothing and accessories is coming exclusively to Old Navy and you don't need to wait until fall.

What's Happening:

  • Disney x Old Navy Haunted Harvest is a new 40 piece collection that will be available at Old Navy stores on July 31, with a special preview available to Old navy card holders on July 29.
  • The collection is focused on Mickey and Friends alongside Halloween and autumnal images.
  • Prices run from $7.99 (probably for the socks) to $54.99.
  • Check out a look at some of the items that will be available.
  • One thing that does make this particular collection interesting is that it's available for all ages, and many of the stye are available from kids through adults.

Disney X Old Navy News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey