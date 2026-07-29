Old Navy and Disney Launch New Haunted Harvest Collection
A spooky new Disney collection will be available at Old Navy July 31.
A new Halloween collection of Mickey and Friends clothing and accessories is coming exclusively to Old Navy and you don't need to wait until fall.
What's Happening:
- Disney x Old Navy Haunted Harvest is a new 40 piece collection that will be available at Old Navy stores on July 31, with a special preview available to Old navy card holders on July 29.
- The collection is focused on Mickey and Friends alongside Halloween and autumnal images.
- Prices run from $7.99 (probably for the socks) to $54.99.
- Check out a look at some of the items that will be available.
- One thing that does make this particular collection interesting is that it's available for all ages, and many of the stye are available from kids through adults.
Disney X Old Navy News:
- Disney and Old Navy are long time collaboration partners. Earlier this summer Old Navy launched a Disney themed collection for the America 250 Celebration.
- Earlier in the year a special Spider-Man collection was launched that is still available online if you can't find it in stores.