Old Navy and Disney Launch New Haunted Harvest Collection

A spooky new Disney collection will be available at Old Navy July 31.

A new Halloween collection of Mickey and Friends clothing and accessories is coming exclusively to Old Navy and you don't need to wait until fall.

What's Happening:

Disney x Old Navy Haunted Harvest is a new 40 piece collection that will be available at Old Navy stores on July 31, with a special preview available to Old navy card holders on July 29.

The collection is focused on Mickey and Friends alongside Halloween and autumnal images.

Prices run from $7.99 (probably for the socks) to $54.99.

Check out a look at some of the items that will be available.

One thing that does make this particular collection interesting is that it's available for all ages, and many of the stye are available from kids through adults.

Disney X Old Navy News: