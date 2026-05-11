Old Navy and Disney Launch New Mickey & Friends Summer Collection

The latest collaboration brings nostalgic, Americana-inspired styles for the whole family starting May 13.

Old Navy and Disney are teaming up once again to bring back their fan-favorite Mickey & Friends collaboration, this time with an expanded collection designed with summer in mind. Think backyard barbecues, beach days, fireworks nights, and everything in between, all wrapped in a nostalgic, Americana-inspired Disney aesthetic.

What’s Happening:

Launching May 13, both in stores and online, the latest drop builds on the success of previous collaborations with even more styles, updated silhouettes, and inclusive sizing for the entire family, from adults to babies.

At the center of it all is Mickey Mouse and his iconic crew, reimagined across a wide range of wearable summer staples.

The collection leans heavily into red, white, and blue color palettes, blending classic Disney charm with vintage-inspired Americana graphics. Graphic T-shirts featuring Mickey enjoying summer activities are easy, everyday essentials, while cozy crew-neck sweatshirts and lightweight sweaters provide layers perfect for breezy evenings.

For those looking to elevate their summer outfits, standout pieces include denim trucker jackets with embroidered details like “Oh Boy,” as well as retro-inspired camp shirts and plaid button-downs that feel tailor-made for casual outings or coordinated family looks.

Swimwear also gets a playful upgrade, with Mickey Mouse swim trunks and Minnie Mouse one-piece swimsuits designed for matching moments by the pool or at the beach.

The women’s and girls’ offerings bring a fashion-forward twist to the collection. Ribbed tanks and fit-and-flare dresses deliver effortless summer style, while Minnie Mouse-inspired high-waisted cut-off shorts add a subtle nod to Disney heritage.

A coordinated Minnie Mouse plaid tank and skort set rounds out the lineup with a look that feels equally suited for brunch, picnics, or vacation photo ops.

Accessories play a major role in completing the collection’s aesthetic. From reversible bucket hats and roomy tote bags to collectible enamel pin sets, each piece is designed to add a touch of Disney personality to everyday outfits. Whether you’re heading to the parks, the beach, or just running errands, the collection makes it easy to incorporate a bit of Disney magic into your summer wardrobe.

Ultimately, the Old Navy x Disney Mickey & Friends summer collection strikes a balance between nostalgia and trend, offering something for every age group while celebrating the timeless appeal of Disney’s most beloved characters.

The Old Navy x Disney collaboration will have even more summer-ready styles to explore starting May 13 in stores and online.

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