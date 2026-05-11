Sam Eagle Plush Soars Into Disney Store

He's a salute to all patriotic symbols...but mostly to eagles.

When you think about patriotic characters, Captain America is probably the first that comes to mind, but let’s not forget about Sam Eagle. Following the recent launch of Muppets plush, and keychains, Sam Eagle has joined the series, making it possible for guests to complete the entire collection.



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What’s Happening:

Sam Eagle has entered the building! Well, more accurately, he’s joined the Muppets plush collection, and we’re delighted that he’s here.

Available as a medium-size plush or plush keychain, Sam’s is proudly here with his blue feathers, tufts of fur, bushy eyebrows, sharp beak (it’s soft, we promise), and yellow claws. Instead of wings, he has fuzzy arms!

Sam is the latest Muppet to come to Disney Store following, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie, Swedish Chef, Rowlf, and Animal.

The Muppets Sam Eagle plush and keychain is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $29.99.

Sam Eagle Plush – The Muppets – 16'' | Disney Store

Sam Eagle Plush Keychain Bag Charm – The Muppets – 6'' | Disney Store

More Sam Eagle Fun

Sam Eagle Stainless Steel Travel Mug – The Muppets | Disney Store





https://www.disneystore.com/sam-eagle-plush-keychain-bag-charm-the-muppets-6-463510530502.html

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!