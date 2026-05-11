Sam Eagle Plush Soars Into Disney Store
When you think about patriotic characters, Captain America is probably the first that comes to mind, but let’s not forget about Sam Eagle. Following the recent launch of Muppets plush, and keychains, Sam Eagle has joined the series, making it possible for guests to complete the entire collection.
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What’s Happening:
- Sam Eagle has entered the building! Well, more accurately, he’s joined the Muppets plush collection, and we’re delighted that he’s here.
- Available as a medium-size plush or plush keychain, Sam’s is proudly here with his blue feathers, tufts of fur, bushy eyebrows, sharp beak (it’s soft, we promise), and yellow claws. Instead of wings, he has fuzzy arms!
- Sam is the latest Muppet to come to Disney Store following, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie, Swedish Chef, Rowlf, and Animal.
- The Muppets Sam Eagle plush and keychain is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $29.99.
Sam Eagle Plush – The Muppets – 16'' | Disney Store
Sam Eagle Plush Keychain Bag Charm – The Muppets – 6'' | Disney Store
More Sam Eagle Fun
Sam Eagle Stainless Steel Travel Mug – The Muppets | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save 25% When You Collect 2+ Sakura Plush
- Save 30% on Mother’s Day Gifts | Select Styles, Prices as Marked
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
- Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!