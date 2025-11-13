The Yautja Enters the Ring in New Predator: Bloodshed Comic Series
Marvel Comics is bringing the Yautja into the underground martial arts ring for a five-issue limited series.
Marvel Comics has announced an action-packed new chapter in the Predator universe with Predator: Bloodshed, a five-issue limited series set to debut this February.
What’s Happening:
- The new limited series is set in the near future and centers on a shadowy organization’s underground martial arts tournament, where the world’s most lethal combatants gather.
- The competition takes a deadly turn when an unexpected alien competitor, a Predator, enters the ring, turning the battle for the grand prize into a fight for survival.
- The disparate group of human champions must set aside their rivalries and band together if they hope to survive the extraterrestrial threat.
- Predator: Bloodshed #1 (of 5), written by Jordan Morris, with art by Roland Boschi and a cover by Ken Lashley, is slated to be on sale February 25. Readers can preorder the issue at their local comic shop now.
What They're Saying:
- Jordan Morris, Writer: “Getting to be part of Predator: Black White and Blood was such an honor. The Yaujta is one of the coolest characters in pop culture history and I can't believe the good folks at Marvel are letting us tell another longer, crazier, bloodier story in this awesome universe! As a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, I know that the Yaujta love testing themselves with new challenges,” he explained. “I figured an underground martial arts tournament where Earth's strongest fighters gather under one roof to wail on each other would be an ideal challenge for the galaxy's greatest hunter. I grew up on fighting video games and martial arts movies, so I am of the opinion that an underground fighting tournament is the coolest setting there is. I am so excited for folks to see the Yaujta absolutely wreck shop!”
- Ronald Boschi, Writer: “I’ve been a fan of Predator since the original film. The iconic threat in a hostile nature, the hunters becoming the hunted, overwhelmed by gruesome attacks... And the explosions! Now blend it with a rough MMA tournament, I know it's gonna be a thrill!”
Go Deeper: Marvel’s Predator Universe Expands
- Predator: Bloodshed continues Marvel Comics' commitment to expanding the terrifying world of the Yautja in new and exciting ways, making the series perfect for both longtime fans and newcomers following the release of the Predator: Badlands film.
- For those looking to dive further into the comic book side of the franchise, Marvel has recently launched Predator: Badlands #1, an official prequel one-shot to the film written by Ethan Sacks with art by Elvin Ching.
- Additionally, the groundbreaking crossover series, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, written by Benjamin Percy with art by Marcelo Ferreira, is available for fans who want to see the alien hunter take on some of Marvel's most iconic heroes
