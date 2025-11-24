She's Our New Dream! Bring Home This Beautiful Rapunzel Limited Edition Doll

Rapunzel is ready to join you as you celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Tangled."

Best. Day Ever! Disney's Tangled is all grown up as the animated feature celebrates its 15th anniversary. The story of a girl locked away from the world in a tower might not be the happiest of themes, but Disney's take on Rapunzel is a rather magical retelling of the fairy tale, and the "lost princess" has captured the hearts of millions. In honor of the milestone anniversary, Disney has released a limited edition doll that's perfect for every Disney collector.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you've got a dream that's all about Tangled, you're going to love the new Rapunzel 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll that has just dropped at Disney Store! Our favorite optimistic princess is taking the spotlight today as a gorgeous collectible with an outfit and hairstyle inspired by her daily look.

Rapunzel's signature feature is her long, long, long golden hair (which I believe reaches 70 feet!), and while this doll doesn't have that much hair, Disney designers made sure the length and volume are properly represented.

Instead of a traditional braid, designers opted to give Rapunzel a twisted rope braid that's interesting and trendy, and fits with her playful energy. As for her dress, it's an elegant take on her purple gown, leaning into rose and eggplant hues instead of the lilac color from the film.

The bodice features a corset look, off-the-shoulder neckline, and sheer elbow-length sleeves gathered into two perfect puffs. The full skirt is accented with a sheer overlay and waist sash.

As for the doll herself, she has several points of articulation, including her hands and arms, so she can be displayed with perfect precision. An included display stand, means she's ready to take a prominent place in your collection, right now!

The Rapunzel limited edition doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $149.99.

Rapunzel Limited Edition Doll – Tangled 15th Anniversary – 17'' - $149.99

"Let your hair down with our limited edition Rapunzel doll. Designed by Disney artists, this collector's keepsake celebrates the 15th Anniversary of the feature-length animated film Tangled (2010). Don't forget your frying pan and cheeky chameleon pal, Pascal, as you break out of the tower. Resplendent in a shimmering layered gown with embroidered golden filigree, fine details and gemstone studs, this limited edition Rapunzel doll will brighten the best day ever!"



Deals at Disney Store:

15 Years of Tangled!:

Happy Anniversary, Tangled! Join in the celebration of the beloved movie that features a young girl gaining confidence in herself while discovering the vast world that exists beyond her tower! Check these out:

Be a Fashion Chameleon with the Loungefly Pastel Collection Featuring Pascal

Make Some Room Somewhere: “Tangled” Gets a New Zoetrope Vinyl Album

Mattel Creations Unveils New "Tangled" Doll Set

Beloved Sidekicks Pascal and Pua are Extra Cute as Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



