Disney Villains Cruella and Maleficent Close Out Act 3 of Jewelry Collection from RockLove
The final two Disney Villainesses in RockLove’s latest Disney collection have arrived, and they are as cunning and stylish as ever! Cruella de Vil and Maleficent make their grand debut as the closers for this wave, completing Act 3 of the Disney Villains collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- RockLove is wrapping up their newest Disney Villains collection with two more dastardly devils, giving fans new ways to relish in their wickedness while dressing up with some stylish bling.
- Dropping in 3 “Acts” RockLove is introducing rings, necklaces, and earrings inspired by six popular villains. The full lineup includes:
- Ursula and Yzma - Act 1
- Hades and Scar - Act 2
- Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3
- Act 3 spotlights Cruella and Maleficent highlighting —signature elements of the villains they represent. Each piece is made of sterling silver and features cubic zirconia elements.
- The Disney Villains Collection Act 3 will be available at RockLove on October 24 at 9 a.m. PT, and prices range from $125-$325.00.
Shop the Collection
The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Earrings - $165
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Hinged sterling ear wire
- Antiqued
- Teardrop-shaped cubic zirconia crystals
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Ring - $150
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Sculpted woven briar rose branches
- Large faceted teardrop-shaped cubic zirconia crystal
- Halo of sparkling black stones.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Necklace - $225
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Antiqued
- Bail loops
- 16mm x 12mm faceted cubic zirconia
- Solid sterling adjustable rounded box chain.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Necklace -$325
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Round centerpiece set with two faceted half-moon cubic zirconia crystals.
- Oversized links, hand-painted with black enamel Dalmatian spots.
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Earrings - $135
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,
- White cubic zirconia crystal; black cubic zirconia crystal
- Hand-painted black enamel Dalmatian spots
Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Ring - $150
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Intentionally mismatched, faceted half-moon shaped cubic zirconia crystal
- Hand-painted black enamel Dalmatian spots.
More RockLove Collections:
- RockLove’s New “TRON” Collection Features Items Themed to Both “TRON: Legacy” and “TRON: Ares”
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Limited Edition RockLove Releases
- "A Goofy Movie" Collection Revealed by RockLove Jewelry in Celebration of Animated Feature's 30th Anniversary
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!