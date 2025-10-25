Disney Villains Cruella and Maleficent Close Out Act 3 of Jewelry Collection from RockLove

Sometimes you just gotta channel your dark side!

The final two Disney Villainesses in RockLove’s latest Disney collection have arrived, and they are as cunning and stylish as ever! Cruella de Vil and Maleficent make their grand debut as the closers for this wave, completing Act 3 of the Disney Villains collection.





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

RockLove is wrapping up their newest Disney Villains collection with two more dastardly devils, giving fans new ways to relish in their wickedness while dressing up with some stylish bling.

Dropping in 3 “Acts” RockLove is introducing rings, necklaces, and earrings inspired by six popular villains. The full lineup includes: Ursula and Yzma - Act 1 Hades and Scar - Act 2 Cruella and Maleficent - Act 3



Act 3 spotlights Cruella and Maleficent highlighting —signature elements of the villains they represent. Each piece is made of sterling silver and features cubic zirconia elements.

The Disney Villains Collection Act 3 will be available at RockLove on October 24 at 9 a.m. PT, and prices range from $125-$325.00.

Shop the Collection

The Disney X RockLove Disney Villains Collection is an officially licensed product. According to territory regulations, this product may be shipped exclusively to the US & Canada.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Earrings - $165

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Hinged sterling ear wire

Antiqued

Teardrop-shaped cubic zirconia crystals

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Ring - $150

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Sculpted woven briar rose branches

Large faceted teardrop-shaped cubic zirconia crystal

Halo of sparkling black stones.



Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Maleficent Malicious Necklace - $225

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Antiqued

Bail loops

16mm x 12mm faceted cubic zirconia

Solid sterling adjustable rounded box chain.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Necklace -$325

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Round centerpiece set with two faceted half-moon cubic zirconia crystals.

Oversized links, hand-painted with black enamel Dalmatian spots.



Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Earrings - $135

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver,

White cubic zirconia crystal; black cubic zirconia crystal

Hand-painted black enamel Dalmatian spots

Disney X RockLove DISNEY VILLAINS Cruella Chaos Ring - $150

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Intentionally mismatched, faceted half-moon shaped cubic zirconia crystal

Hand-painted black enamel Dalmatian spots.

