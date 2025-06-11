"A Goofy Movie" Collection Revealed by RockLove Jewelry in Celebration of Animated Feature's 30th Anniversary
Necklaces, earrings, and more coming to you Powerline-style.
Though the actual 30th anniversary passed more than two months ago, the celebration of A Goofy Movie seems to be continuing into the summer, as new events and merchandise keep getting announced, such as this A Goofy Movie collection from RockLove Jewelry.
What’s happening:
- A new jewelry collection inspired by the 30th anniversary of Disney’s A Goofy Movie has been revealed by RockLove Jewelry. A Goofy Movie was first released into theaters on April 7th, 1995.
- Items in the collection include a Powerline World Tour Bolt Necklace (going for $165), a Powerline World Tour Atom Necklace ($145), Powerline World Tour Atom Earrings ($99 for the pair), and a Powerline World Tour Ring ($115).
- RockLove’s A Goofy Movie collection will launch tomorrow, Thursday June 12th, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time via the company’s official website.
What they’re saying:
- RockLove Jewelry: “Something electric is coming! RockLove’s newest collection turns up the volume with a high-voltage tribute to Disney's A Goofy Movie. With 90s-inspired, 14K gold-plated designs, these statement pieces [are] worthy of center stage."
- “Designed for fans who know that true stars always shine – because when you’re ‘standin’ out,’ you don’t have to blend in!"
More Images:
