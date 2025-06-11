"A Goofy Movie" Collection Revealed by RockLove Jewelry in Celebration of Animated Feature's 30th Anniversary

Necklaces, earrings, and more coming to you Powerline-style.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Though the actual 30th anniversary passed more than two months ago, the celebration of A Goofy Movie seems to be continuing into the summer, as new events and merchandise keep getting announced, such as this A Goofy Movie collection from RockLove Jewelry.

What’s happening:

  • A new jewelry collection inspired by the 30th anniversary of Disney’s A Goofy Movie has been revealed by RockLove Jewelry. A Goofy Movie was first released into theaters on April 7th, 1995.
  • Items in the collection include a Powerline World Tour Bolt Necklace (going for $165), a Powerline World Tour Atom Necklace ($145), Powerline World Tour Atom Earrings ($99 for the pair), and a Powerline World Tour Ring ($115).
  • RockLove’s A Goofy Movie collection will launch tomorrow, Thursday June 12th, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time via the company’s official website.

What they’re saying:

  • RockLove Jewelry: “Something electric is coming! RockLove’s newest collection turns up the volume with a high-voltage tribute to Disney's A Goofy Movie. With 90s-inspired, 14K gold-plated designs, these statement pieces [are] worthy of center stage."
  • “Designed for fans who know that true stars always shine – because when you’re ‘standin’ out,’ you don’t have to blend in!"

More Images:

More News from RockLove’s Ongoing Collaboration with Disney:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino