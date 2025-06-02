BoxLunch Kicks Off Its 30th Anniversary Celebration of Disney's "A Goofy Movie" with New Collection, Sweepstakes, More

Fans can enter to win a "Grand Canyon Getaway" inspired by the events of the beloved 90s film.

This past April marked the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated feature A Goofy Movie, and in celebration the gift and novelty retail chain BoxLunch has launched a new apparel and merchandise line, partnered with an in-store activation and an “Ultimate Road Trip" sweepstakes.

What’s happening:

The popular retail outlet BoxLunch is honoring the 30th anniversary of Disney's beloved animated film A Goofy Movie with new apparel and merch– details on each item can be found below.

There will also be an immersive in-store experience celebrating A Goofy Movie at select BoxLunch locations this coming weekend, Saturday June 7th and Sunday June 8th. This event will feature photo ops and photo booths inspired by the film, 90s Disney trivia contests, giveaways, and a live DJ.

Plus, beginning this Friday June 6th and wrapping up Monday June 30th, fans can enter the "Ultimate BoxLunch Road Trip Sweepstakes" via the company's social media channels. Prizes include a four-night getaway to the Grand Canyon and pieces from BoxLunch's new A Goofy Movie collection.

What they’re saying:

BoxLunch: “This exclusive collection commemorates three decades of father-son bonding, Powerline performances, and cross-country chaos, all brought to life through vibrant apparel and accessories. Fans of all ages can relive the iconic moments of the 1995 cult classic with throwback styles, retro prints, and bold designs."

Disney A Goofy Movie Powerline Portrait T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive ($34.90) - “Get ready to rock out in Disney fashion with this A Goofy Movie-inspired tee! Featuring Powerline posed beneath lettering of his name and ‘Stand Out US Tour’ on the front, the back of the shirt includes various cities and colorful details. With Powerline silhouettes on each sleeve, this top is perfect for your next concert or trip to the Disney Parks."

Disney A Goofy Movie Max Sunglasses Black Ice Scented Air Freshener — BoxLunch Exclusive ($6.90) - “Freshen up your car with this Goofy Movie air freshener! Designed like Max gazing at Roxanne, this Disney accessory brings a black ice scent to your space."

Disney A Goofy Movie The Perfect Cast Rolled Sherpa Blanket — BoxLunch Exclusive ($39.92) - “Stay cozy while camping with this Goofy Movie blanket! Secured with buckle straps and a handle, this rolled blanket features a sherpa underside and a print of ‘The Perfect Cast’—essential for fans of the film."

Disney A Goofy Movie Lake Destiny Quarter Zip Sweatshirt — BoxLunch Exclusive ($51.92) - “Remember your landmark adventure with this quarter zip! This Goofy Movie jacket features Max and Goofy below "Lake Destiny" lettering, paired with color blocking and Disney's name."

Disney A Goofy Movie Road Trip Allover Print Woven Button-Up - BoxLunch Exclusive ($35.92) - “Get ready for your next road trip in this Goofy Movie button-up! Featuring an allover print of Max and Goofy with destinations from their trip, this shirt includes a button front, perfect for wearing multiple ways."

Disney A Goofy Movie Grand Canyon Crewneck — BoxLunch Exclusive ($59.90) - “Stay comfy and cute on your next road trip! With embroidered details, this Goofy Movie crewneck features Goofy and Max inspecting a map below ‘Grand Canyon’ lettering, accented with a label above the hem."

Disney A Goofy Movie The Perfect Cast Ringer T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive ($32.90) - “Spend the day fishing in style! Featuring an embroidered design of Goofy and Bigfoot from A Goofy Movie beneath ‘The Perfect Cast’ lettering, this shirt includes ringer-style hems for an added touch."

Disney A Goofy Moovie Alphabet Soup Allover Print Toddler Woven Button-Up - BoxLunch Exclusive ($18.32) - “Dress your little one up in Disney style with this A Goofy Movie button-up! Featuring an allover print of Goofy among alphabet soup and letters, this top is perfect for your kiddo's next Disney Parks trip."

Disney A Goofy Movie Color Block Fishing Windbreaker - BoxLunch Exclusive ($71.92) - “Hit the lake in style with this Goofy Movie jacket! Featuring Max and Goofy above ‘The Perfect Cast’ embroidered on the top pocket, the front includes three more flap pockets. With a large design of the father and son beneath ‘Gone Fishing’ lettering on the back, this windbreaker is perfect for a day at the Disney Parks."

Loungefly Disney A Goofy Movie Camping Canvas Mini Backpack — BoxLunch Exclusive ($79.90) - “This mini backpack is first on your packing list! With embroidered and applique patches, this Goofy Movie accessory features a canvas exterior that shows off Goofy and outdoor icons. The front pocket shows off a front flap, while the Loungefly label settles near the bottom. Don't miss the matching wallet sold separately!"

Loungefly Disney A Goofy Movie Camping Canvas Wallet — BoxLunch Exclusive ($27.92) - “This wallet is first on your packing list! With embroidered and applique patches, this Goofy Movie accessory features a canvas exterior that shows off Goofy and outdoor icons. Inside, three card slots, a snap pouch, and bills compartment leave plenty of room for your valuables. Don't miss the matching mini backpack sold separately!"

Loungefly Disney A Goofy Movie VHS Sliding Keychain — BoxLunch Exclusive ($16.90) - “Stand out with this Goofy Movie keychain! Latched to black hardware, this accessory stars a charm of the film's VHS case, complete with a tape that slides in and out. It's a must-have for any nostalgia fan's collection!"

Disney A Goofy Movie Lake Destiny T-Shirt — BoxLunch Exclusive ($29.90) - “Stay comfy on the road with this Goofy Movie tee! A print of Lake Destiny features on the front, while a large visual of Goofy, Max, and Bigfoot stars on the back—perfect for fans seeking a burst of nostalgia."

