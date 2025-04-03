Limited Edition “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” OREO Cookies Now Available
Each box contains six “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” themed cookies.
If you are looking for a creative gift for a Snow White fan who loves sweets, OREO has you covered.
What’s Happening:
- The OREO Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs limited edition six count box offers a delightful way to treat your Disney-loving friends and family.
- This enchanting gift set features six OREO cookies dipped in fudge and adorned with colorful sprinkles, showcasing exclusive character designs.
- This is elegantly packaged with a special edition band themed around Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and have been customized by OREOiD.
- You can purchase this now for $29.99.
- Note that for those with allergies, this does contain wheat, soy, and milk.
