Web 'Em Up! Vintage Spider-Man and Villains Figure Set from MEGO Returns to Disney Store

Recreate your favorite moments from The Amazing Spider-Man with these incredible retro figures.

One of Marvel’s most beloved super heroes is getting a retro refit thanks to the folks at MEGO! Spider-Man and three of his most iconic foes are the latest awesome restock at Disney Store as part of MEGO’s vintage figure series honoring the comic characters we all love.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Spider-Man does whatever a spider can which includes swinging from a web and taking down some pretty serious opponents!

Just in time for the holiday gifting season, Disney Store is welcoming back the limited edition action figure collection from MEGO.

Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Lizard and Electro are featured in awesome retro looks, unique headpieces, and weirdly vintage outfits, fully leaning into the classic toy genre. Each figure measures 8" tall and comes in its own decade-accurate packaging that harkens to an earlier release.

Not everyone will recognize the name MEGO, but we promise you, when it comes to collectibles, they know what they’re doing! Founded in 1954, the company has consistently delivered joy to fans with their unique small toys, before launching their line action figures in 1971.

MEGO figures helped to inspire a whole generation of collectible, posable, toys that could be immensely loved whether on display or freed from their packaging for hours of play.

The Spider-Man figure set by MEGO is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Spider-Man Mego 8" Action Figure Set - World’s Greatest Super-Heroes

Set of four Mego 8'' action figures

Includes Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and Lizard action figure replicas

All new Electro action figure

26 points of articulation

Exact replicas of the vintage Mego accessories

Removable silkscreen print stretch costumes

Each figure comes in individual vintage-style Mego window display box

Includes metallic coin with classic Spider-Man art on one side and classic Mego logo on the other

Exclusive to Disney Store

Ages 14+

Figures: approx. 8'' H

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!