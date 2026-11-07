Spirit Jersey Drops New Designs Inspired by Hallmark's "Holiday Ever After," "Frozen," "The Muppets," and More

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Spirit Jersey has dropped several new Disney designs inspired by Hallmark’s new Walt Disney World film Holiday Ever After, The Muppets, Frozen, and more!

What’s Happening:

Since late 2016/early 2017, Spirit Jersey has become one of the most popular Disney Parks souvenirs.

Originally the oversized long sleeves exclusively represented the theme park resorts, but, now, you can celebrate many of your favorite characters with the signature Spirit Jersey style.

And guess what? There are new arrivals perfect for the holiday season.

The new selection of apparel includes items inspired by Mickey & Friends, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppets, and Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True.

Let’s take a look at all the new designs.

Adult

Youth

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