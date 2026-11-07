Spirit Jersey Drops New Designs Inspired by Hallmark's "Holiday Ever After," "Frozen," "The Muppets," and More
Order now to get a head start on your holiday shopping!
Spirit Jersey has dropped several new Disney designs inspired by Hallmark’s new Walt Disney World film Holiday Ever After, The Muppets, Frozen, and more!
What’s Happening:
- Since late 2016/early 2017, Spirit Jersey has become one of the most popular Disney Parks souvenirs.
- Originally the oversized long sleeves exclusively represented the theme park resorts, but, now, you can celebrate many of your favorite characters with the signature Spirit Jersey style.
- And guess what? There are new arrivals perfect for the holiday season.
- The new selection of apparel includes items inspired by Mickey & Friends, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Frozen, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppets, and Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True.
- Let’s take a look at all the new designs.
Adult
Disney - Hallmark: Holiday Ever After Sparkle Wash Spirit Jersey ($100)
Disney’s Frozen Spirit Jersey ($90)
Disney's Frozen Cuddle Fleece Spirit Jersey ($100)
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas - Christmas Will Be Ours Spirit Jersey ($90)
Disney's The Muppets Original Spirit Jersey ($90)
Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire Collared Spirit Jersey - Vault Collection ($90)
Disney's Mickey & Friends Spirit Jersey ($90)
Youth
Disney's Mickey Mouse, Mickey & Friends Youth Spirit Jersey ($70)
Disney's Minnie Mouse, Mickey & Friends Youth Spirit Jersey ($70)
Disney's Donald, Mickey & Friends Youth Spirit Jersey ($70)
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