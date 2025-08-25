Sideshow Fleshes Out Its Star Wars Scum & Villainy Collection with the New Dr. Evazan Sixth-Scale Collectible Figure
"I don't like you, either!"
Dr. Cornelius Evazan is not the most obscure character from 1977’s original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope) in that he actually has lines, but he’s not quite a household name either. Still, he has a memorable presence as the streetwise tough that sics his Aqualish pal Ponda Baba on Luke Skywalker in the Mos Eisley Cantina, and now he’s getting his own 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Sideshow to fill out the company’s recent Scum & Villainy collection.
What’s happening:
- Sideshow Collectibles has revealed its new Dr. Evazan 1/6th-scale collectible figure via a new YouTube unboxing video, viewable below.
- This high-end collectible figure sells for $275 as is available for pre-order via Sideshow’s official website.
- As always, Sideshow’s Dr. Evazan figure features “a meticulously crafted portrait which captures the character's iconic look" from the original Star Wars film. The character comes dressed in “expertly tailored clothing which includes a light brown shirt, a brown vest, dark brown pants, and a black belt," and his accessories include a blaster, a blaster holster, and seven different swap-out hands “to create various gestures."
Watch FIRST LOOK Dr. Cornelius Evazan Star Wars Figure Unboxing:
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow: “Once a promising surgeon, Cornelius Evazan became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments. Now a smuggler, he faces the death penalty in 12 systems for his terrifying treatments. His unmistakable scarred visage is a warning to every being in the galaxy … unless they’re in need of his smuggling or surgical skills."
More Images:
More from Sideshow Collectibles:
- Sideshow is selling Hot Toys’ new figures of the Fantastic Four, H.E.R.B.I.E., and Galactus from Marvel Studios’ latest movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- Greedo’s cousin Beedo is also part of Sideshow’s Scum & Villainy collection.
- X-Men fans can get their hands on this very cool-looking new Wolverine figure from HONŌ Studio.