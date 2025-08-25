Sideshow Fleshes Out Its Star Wars Scum & Villainy Collection with the New Dr. Evazan Sixth-Scale Collectible Figure

Dr. Cornelius Evazan is not the most obscure character from 1977’s original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope) in that he actually has lines, but he’s not quite a household name either. Still, he has a memorable presence as the streetwise tough that sics his Aqualish pal Ponda Baba on Luke Skywalker in the Mos Eisley Cantina, and now he’s getting his own 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Sideshow to fill out the company’s recent Scum & Villainy collection.

What’s happening:

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed its new Dr. Evazan 1/6th-scale collectible figure via a new YouTube unboxing video, viewable below.

This high-end collectible figure sells for $275 as is available for pre-order via Sideshow’s official website

As always, Sideshow’s Dr. Evazan figure features “a meticulously crafted portrait which captures the character's iconic look" from the original Star Wars film. The character comes dressed in “expertly tailored clothing which includes a light brown shirt, a brown vest, dark brown pants, and a black belt," and his accessories include a blaster, a blaster holster, and seven different swap-out hands “to create various gestures."

Watch FIRST LOOK Dr. Cornelius Evazan Star Wars Figure Unboxing:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “Once a promising surgeon, Cornelius Evazan became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments. Now a smuggler, he faces the death penalty in 12 systems for his terrifying treatments. His unmistakable scarred visage is a warning to every being in the galaxy … unless they’re in need of his smuggling or surgical skills."

More Images:

More from Sideshow Collectibles: