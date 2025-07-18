The Fantastic Four, H.E.R.B.I.E., and Galactus* Get Their Own Sixth-Scale Hot Toys Figures Inspired by "First Steps"
*Galactus not actually to the same scale. That would be TOO big.
With Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally hitting theaters next week, Hot Toys has unveiled its new collection of 1/6th-scale collectible figures depicting the famous Marvel superhero team as they appear in the movie, and they’ve brought along one friend and one enemy as well.
What’s happening:
- The high-end collectible company Hot Toys has revealed its new collection of sixth-scale figures inspired by Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- As you can see in the images below, the core members of the Fantastic Four (Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing) will all be available as individual releases, with pre-orders beginning July 25th at Sideshow Collectibles’ official website.
- Reed Richards comes with a swap-out body to highlight his stretching powers, Sue Storm includes a holographic force-field effect (not to mention a baby Franklin Richards figure, not pictured here), Ben Grimm includes a swap-out bearded head, and Johnny Storm includes fire effects, of course. Each figure also comes with a metal card and a display case, plus other accessories.
- For those who want to add the movie’s villain to their collection, Hot Toys’ jumbo-sized Galactus Sofvi Masterpiece figure will measure over 27 inches tall (making him quite large, but not quite to the same scale as the other figures), features LED light-up eyes, and comes with five miniature figures depicting the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer. You can RSVP for this diorama right now via Sideshow.
- And lastly, we can’t forget the Fantastic Four’s loyal robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E., who collectors can pick up in a two-pack with either Invisible Woman or Mr. Fantastic.
- Again, pre-orders for these collectibles begin on Friday, July 25th via Sideshow.
More Fantastic News:
- You can listen to composer Michael Giacchino’s score for The Fantastic Four: First Steps right now!
- A behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie introduces us to H.E.R.B.I.E.
- Oscar-winning actor John Malkovich has unfortunately been entirely cut from the film.