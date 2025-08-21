Classic Imperial Droid from "The Empire Strikes Back" Joins Star Wars Droid Factory Collection at Disney Store

The figure comes in a Probe-Mate Hyperspace Pod that opens to reveal the droid.

Star Wars fans have many ways to surround themselves with the galaxy far, far away including replica displays of iconic droids. Disney Store’s Star Wars Droid Factory series brings the variety of these astromech, probe, humanoid, and service machines to life as action figures. Today the focus is on an Original Trilogy-era Imperial Droid that comes in its own awesome pod.

Disney Store has welcomed a new addition to the Star Wars Droid Factory line, the Probe-Mate Hyperspace Pod with Imperial Droid.

Inspired by the airborne droid first encountered in The Empire Strikes Back , this small scale collectible is designed for play and display!

, this small scale collectible is designed for play and display! The Probe-Mate Hyperspace Pod has five moveable panels that securely stores its treasure and opens to reveal the menacing Probe Droid.

For added drama, the droid comes with a clear stand so it can be presented as if it’s suspended. But that’s not all! The droid has articulated legs and a dome that can be rotated.

This cool Star Wars collectible is available now at Disney Store

