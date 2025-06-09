R2-DLR70 Interactive Droid and Droid Depot Figure Bring Star Wars Elements to the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collection Starting Tomorrow!

These R2 units hails from Coruscant and are all decked out to celebrate Disneyland's milestone anniversary

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including the R2-DLR70 interactive droid.

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

At long last, this wave of popular items have arrived at Disney Store

The iconic R2 unit has been given a colorful update to match the theme palette of the Disneyland 70th Anniversary product line, presenting the droid in shades of frosted teal, magenta, royal blue, and gold.

According to the lore for this collectible, it hails “from the heart of Coruscant" and has been tasked “to assist with celebrations." R2-DLR70 comes complete with a remote to control its movement, features lights and sounds, and even has a button to change its expression.

If the interactive elements aren’t what you’re looking for, you can still celebrate with a miniature version of R2-DLR70 from the Droid Factory line. While much smaller in stature, this R2 figure maintains the same festive colors and a bit of articulation to achieve the perfect pose in your Star Wars collection.

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary R2-DLR70 Droids will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th. We anticipate prices to range from $14.99-$119.99.

Good To Know

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on May 16, 2025 and will continue through summer 2026

DLR is going all out with specialty treats and snacks

Disney California Adventure’s nighttime spectacular features a DLR 70th update and you can catch World Of Color Happiness!

