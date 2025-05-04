Upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Order" Novel Will Dive Deeper into Finn and Jannah's Past this Fall
After the First Order begins kidnapping children, Finn and Jannah will have to stop the officer responsible before he endangers any more.
Author Kwame Mbalia is set to make his Star Wars debut this fall with the release of Star Wars: The Last Order.
What’s Happening:
- Penguin Random House publishing has announced a new Star Wars novel is set to release this fall.
- Star Wars: The Last Order, written by New York Times bestselling author Kwame Mbalia, is set to debut on October 21st.
- It also marks the Star Wars debut for Mbalia.
- The novel takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and kicks off after the Resistance rescues a ship of young passengers kidnapped by the First Order.
- Finn and Jannah, two former stormtroopers, set out on a mission to find the First Order officer who kidnapped these children before he can endanger any more of them.
- The pair will also dig into their complicated past and their ties to the oppressive First Order.
- The story is set to even further expand the stories of Finn and Jannah.
- The Last Order will be 464 pages long and run for $18.99 for hardcover copies.
- You can preorder the novel now at Barnes & Noble here.
