Starbucks Launches New Winnie the Pooh Merchandise Collection, Only Available Overseas

In celebration of Winnie the Pooh's 100th anniversary, Starbucks has launched a new merchandise collection featuring the A.A. Milne-created character and his friends, but the bad new is it's only available in select countries-- not including the United States. More details and images below.

What's happening:

Today Starbucks released images of its new limited-edition collection of Winnie the Pooh merchandise.

This Winnie the Pooh collection will launch on Tuesday, October 20 at participating Starbucks locations in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. So good luck getting your hands on it if you happen to live here in the United States!

at participating Starbucks locations in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. So good luck getting your hands on it if you happen to live here in the United States! The collection features 20 different drinkware and lifestyle pieces, including honey-adorned tumblers, Starbucks Bearista keepsakes, Hunny Pot bottles, a beehive mug, and a Winnie the Pooh pouch. Check out all of the images below.

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