Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with Merch and More

On October 14, 1926, the first Winnie the Pooh book by A.A. Milne was published. A century later, Disney is celebrating the anniversary of the silly old bear with a wide variety of products and content on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

Disney is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh today, October 14.

An all-new batch of shorts from the Disney Jr. Playdate with Winnie the Pooh series has dropped on Disney+ to celebrate the anniversary.

If the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh and all his friends has you hunting for fun products from the 100 Acre Wood, there are plenty of places to look. Here are some of the highlights:

More Winnie the Pooh News: