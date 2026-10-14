Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with Merch and More
Celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday by buying yourself a present.
On October 14, 1926, the first Winnie the Pooh book by A.A. Milne was published. A century later, Disney is celebrating the anniversary of the silly old bear with a wide variety of products and content on Disney+.
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What's Happening:
- Disney is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh today, October 14.
- An all-new batch of shorts from the Disney Jr. Playdate with Winnie the Pooh series has dropped on Disney+ to celebrate the anniversary.
- If the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh and all his friends has you hunting for fun products from the 100 Acre Wood, there are plenty of places to look. Here are some of the highlights:
BoxLunch | Disney Winnie the Pooh Halloween Women's Corduroy Jacket - $79.90
BoxLunch | Disney Winnie the Pooh Hundred Acre Wood Plaid Jersey - $64.90
Disney Store | Eeyore Big Face Canvas Tote - $49.99
Disney Store | Winnie the Pooh and Pals Ear Headband for Adults - $38.99
Just Play | Disney Signature Collection Pooh Plush - $12.99
Lionel | Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Boxcar - $114.99
Vera Bradley | Disney Essential Large Backpack - $89
Igloo | Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot 32 Oz Travel Mug - $39.99
Loungefly | Disney Winnie the Pooh and Friends Watercolor Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive - $84.90
Loungefly | Disney Winnie the Pooh Honeybees & Flowers Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive - $84.90
More Winnie the Pooh News:
- New York Coffee Shop was recently transformed as part of Winnie the Pooh's anniversary.
- A series of new Winnie the Pooh plushes are now available from Ty in celebration of the centennial.
- Richard Sherman, who co-wrote the iconic Winnie the Pooh musical theme, was celebrated during the recent DVC member cruise.