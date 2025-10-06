Score Big With Disney's New Varsity Jackets Featuring Orange Bird and More

High School may be over, but your school spirit lives on and these jackets are give you the perfect way to flaunt your fandom.

School is back in session and that means a return to varsity sports, which also means an increase in sightings of the classic sportsmen jackets. Not one to be left out, Disney Store has just added three new varsity jacket characters designs so those of us not currently on a team, can rep our favorite resorts and mascots.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

We are feeling the excitement of another season of school sports and Disney Store is giving guests plenty of options to dress in trendy attire that show your school (or theme park) spirit.

Today marks the arrival of character-themed varsity jackets boasting all the elements of the traditional outerwear including a zip front, side pockets, striped collar, cuffs, and hem, and a large character patch on the front.

As pictured above, Orange Bird is one of the “team mascots" featured on the jackets while others include: The Emperor’s New Groove Chip ‘n Dale

Guests can shop this exciting line up of Varsity Jackets that are available now at Disney Store and each jacket sells for $89.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Orange Bird Varsity Jacket for Adults

The Emperor's New Groove Varsity Jacket for Adults

Chip 'n Dale Varsity Jacket for Adults

