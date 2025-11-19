Go Wild with this Zootopia-Themed Oreo Gift Box

Six different characters don these popular cookies.
A fun new piece of Zootopia merchandise has hopped its way into the world of sweet treats: the OREO Disney Zootopia 6ct Box, a special edition cookie set perfect for fans of Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

  • The OREO Disney Zootopia cookie gift set includes beautifully decorated snack cookies, each covered in white chocolate and a festive coating of colorful sprinkles.
  • Each of the six OREO cookies features a different Zootopia character, including:
    • Judy Hopps, the determined bunny cop.
    • Nick Wilde, the sly fox partner.
    • Chief Bogo, the stern but fair cape buffalo police chief.
    • Finnick, the fennec fox con artist.
    • Flash, the surprisingly fast sloth from the DMV.
    • Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, the donut-loving cheetah dispatcher.
    • This 6ct set is also wrapped in a Zootopia Special Edition band.
  • This cookie gift set is available on Oreo.com for $29.99

The Culinary Climate of Zootopia:

  • The city of Zootopia is a melting pot of animal species, and its food culture reflects this diversity.
  • One of the most famous food items is the "Jumbo Pop," a colossal, carrot-shaped popsicle made by Nick Wilde and Finnick using a mold meant for an elephant-sized treat. They melt the giant popsicle and re-package the resulting red liquid into hundreds of "Pawpsicles" for the smaller citizens, highlighting Nick's clever, if slightly illicit, street food operations.
  • Officer Clawhauser, the cheetah at the front desk of the ZPD, is famously obsessed with donuts, keeping a well-stocked plate at all times.
  • The film often shows how food vendors have to accommodate different sizes. For instance, the ice cream shop has a separate counter and spout for smaller mammals like mice and shrews to get their tiny servings.

