Go Wild with this Zootopia-Themed Oreo Gift Box
Six different characters don these popular cookies.
A fun new piece of Zootopia merchandise has hopped its way into the world of sweet treats: the OREO Disney Zootopia 6ct Box, a special edition cookie set perfect for fans of Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.
What’s Happening:
- The OREO Disney Zootopia cookie gift set includes beautifully decorated snack cookies, each covered in white chocolate and a festive coating of colorful sprinkles.
- Each of the six OREO cookies features a different Zootopia character, including:
- Judy Hopps, the determined bunny cop.
- Nick Wilde, the sly fox partner.
- Chief Bogo, the stern but fair cape buffalo police chief.
- Finnick, the fennec fox con artist.
- Flash, the surprisingly fast sloth from the DMV.
- Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, the donut-loving cheetah dispatcher.
- This 6ct set is also wrapped in a Zootopia Special Edition band.
- This cookie gift set is available on Oreo.com for $29.99
The Culinary Climate of Zootopia:
- The city of Zootopia is a melting pot of animal species, and its food culture reflects this diversity.
- One of the most famous food items is the "Jumbo Pop," a colossal, carrot-shaped popsicle made by Nick Wilde and Finnick using a mold meant for an elephant-sized treat. They melt the giant popsicle and re-package the resulting red liquid into hundreds of "Pawpsicles" for the smaller citizens, highlighting Nick's clever, if slightly illicit, street food operations.
- Officer Clawhauser, the cheetah at the front desk of the ZPD, is famously obsessed with donuts, keeping a well-stocked plate at all times.
- The film often shows how food vendors have to accommodate different sizes. For instance, the ice cream shop has a separate counter and spout for smaller mammals like mice and shrews to get their tiny servings.
