Disney Vacation Club Reveals Destination and Dates for 2027 DVC Member Cruise
The favorite membership offering will take place aboard the Disney Wonder.
Disney Vacation Club has revealed the destination, the ship, and the dates of the 2027 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard Disney Cruise Line.
What's Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has revealed that the 2027 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise will take place along the Pacific Coast aboard the Disney Wonder.
- The 7-night, round-tip Disney Cruise Line sailing will depart from San Diego, California on April 7, 2027 — with 2 days to explore San Francisco and visits to picturesque Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico.
- As usual for a DVC Member cruise, expect the voyage to be filled with commemorative keepsakes and special experiences designed with members in mind.
- This also includes onboard entertainment planned just for the Member Cruise. In fact, you can take a look at our DVC Member Cruise tag for plenty of coverage from 2025's Member Cruise.
- The scheduled itinerary for the 2027 Member Cruise is as follows:
- Wednesday, April 7, 2027 – Depart from San Diego, California
- Thursday, April 8, 2027 – Arrive at Catalina Island, California, known for its stunning seascapes, unique wildlife and wide variety of outdoor activities
- Friday, April 9, 2027 – At sea
- Saturday, April 10, 2027 – Arrive in San Francisco, California, a city of iconic landmarks, vibrant neighborhoods and exceptional cuisine
- Sunday, April 11, 2027 – Enjoy a second day in San Francisco, California
- Monday, April 12, 2027 – At sea
- Tuesday, April 13, 2027 – Arrive in Ensenada, Mexico, renowned for its scenic landscapes, historic sites and lively downtown area
- Wednesday, April 14, 2027 – Debark in San Diego, California
- The DVC Member Cruises are for DVC Members, and members can call Member Services (800-800-9800 or 407-566-3800) to reserve their stateroom starting on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
- You can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs, whether it be for special offerings such as this Member Cruise, or any other voyage aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
Disney Adventure Arrives in Port Canaveral:
- Before the Disney Adventure makes its way to Singapore for its maiden voyage, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship arrived in Port Canaveral.
- Disney shared a couple of photos of the moment, aided by Captain Mickey and Minnie – and we were also on site to get some photos of the ship.
- The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line set to sail out of Singapore, and will set sail on its postponed maiden voyage on March 10, 2026.
