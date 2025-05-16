Photos: Walls Come Down, Revealing New Adventureland Fountain

The new fountain is situated near the land's bathrooms near Frontierland.

Walls have come down in Disneyland’s Adventureland to reveal a new fountain.

Situated by the restrooms near the corner of Adventureland and Frontierland, the new fountain mimics that of a fallen temple, adorned with growing vines alongside ape and elephant imagery.

This new detailed fountain comes as another refurbishment project has recently been announced for Disneyland’s Adventureland.

Announced back in March, the Tangaroa Tree at the Enchanted Tiki Room will be completely rebuilt as the attraction closes for a refurbishment.

The new fountain and upcoming Tiki Room refurbishment hopefully spells good news for the rest of Adventureland as the park celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Let the love and care continue!

