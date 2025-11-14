Disney’s Animal Kingdom Unleashes New Scar Popcorn Bucket and Ed Hyena Sipper
Guests can now grab the Scar Bucket and Ed Hyena Sipper, two new must-have items for fans of "The Lion King".
There’s always something new lurking in the wild at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and today the park unveiled two fierce collectible additions perfect for fans of The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can now get their paws on brand-new themed novelties inspired by Scar and Ed the Hyena from The Lion King. Designed with intricate details and playful functionality, these items bring a dose of Pride Lands attitude to the park in a big way.
- Beginning today, November 14, both the Scar Bucket and Ed Hyena Sipper are available at select locations throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Whether you’re trekking through Africa, wandering Discovery Island, or setting off toward Asia, these novelties add a fun and slightly villainous twist to your snacking adventures.
- The Scar Bucket features the villain’s signature sinister stare, complete with light-up eyes that bring his commanding presence to life. This popcorn bucket includes popcorn at purchase and comes with an adjustable strap, making it an easy companion for exploring the park’s winding trails.
- The Scar bucket is available at:
- Mahindi (Africa)
- The Feeding Ground (Discovery Island)
- Chakranadi (Asia)
- Trek Snacks (Asia)
- The Ed Hyena Sipper is for those who prefer chaos with a side of charm. It captures Ed mid–giggle fit, making it a very animated piece of drinkware. Fill it with your beverage of choice, and you’re ready for your next expedition.
- The Ed Hyena Sipper is available at:
- The Feeding Ground (Discovery Island)
- Mahindi (Africa)
- Chakranadi (Asia)
- Trek Snacks (Asia)
- Ice Cream Carts (throughout the park)
- The sipper and popcorn bucket are limited to two per person, per transaction. While supplies last. Be sure to pounce quickly because these items won’t last long!
