Talented Artists Record the Music for “Disney Hercules” the New Broadway Style Stage Show Debuting On the Disney Destiny
The team dedicated over 50 hours to create a 55-minute soundtrack for the show.
Talented artists worked hard to record the music for the Broadway-style production of Disney Hercules, which is set to have its exclusive debut on the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- The teams from Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering are collaborating closely with the crew at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, to create the Disney Destiny, a ship themed around Disney's iconic heroes and villains.
- This highly anticipated ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage on November 20, departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- According to Disney Parks Blog, the development of the new stage adaptation of Disney Hercules is moving along.
- Earlier this month, the Disney Live Entertainment team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to record the music for this Broadway-style production, which is set to have its exclusive debut on the Disney Destiny.
- A select group of singers from Orlando, Florida, collaborated with a 17-member choir featuring some of Nashville's finest gospel vocalists to reinterpret the beloved soundtrack from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, infusing it with a vibrant, soulful energy.
- This innovative rendition was enhanced by an orchestra comprising nearly 70 skilled musicians, along with a dynamic 10-piece marching band drumline.
- The team invested over 50 hours to create a 55-minute soundtrack for the show, featuring a brand-new theatrical version of “Shooting Star," a song initially composed for the film but ultimately excluded from the final release.
- With the music finalized, the group will shift its focus to developing other show components, including props, choreography, and costumes, in anticipation of welcoming cruise guests this November.
Previously Announced:
The Ship's Stern:
- For the first time, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature character on the Disney Destiny, reflecting the ship's unique theme.
- Currently nearing completion, this impressive sculpture will be located at the stern, showcasing Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots.
Grand Hall Statue:
- Every Disney Cruise Line ship features an iconic character statue at the boarding area, and the Disney Destiny will introduce a groundbreaking addition: T’Challa, the original Black Panther.
- Walt Disney Imagineering is crafting a striking bronze statue of T’Challa heroically posed atop a rocky outcrop, with a sleek black panther at his feet.
- This unique sculpture boasts a textured black finish accented with silver and purple, reflecting the strength and elegance of the King of Wakanda.
