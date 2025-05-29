Talented Artists Record the Music for “Disney Hercules” the New Broadway Style Stage Show Debuting On the Disney Destiny

The team dedicated over 50 hours to create a 55-minute soundtrack for the show.

Talented artists worked hard to record the music for the Broadway-style production of Disney Hercules, which is set to have its exclusive debut on the Disney Destiny.

What’s Happening:

  • The teams from Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering are collaborating closely with the crew at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, to create the Disney Destiny, a ship themed around Disney's iconic heroes and villains.
  • This highly anticipated ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage on November 20, departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
  • According to Disney Parks Blog, the development of the new stage adaptation of Disney Hercules is moving along.
  • Earlier this month, the Disney Live Entertainment team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to record the music for this Broadway-style production, which is set to have its exclusive debut on the Disney Destiny.
  • A select group of singers from Orlando, Florida, collaborated with a 17-member choir featuring some of Nashville's finest gospel vocalists to reinterpret the beloved soundtrack from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, infusing it with a vibrant, soulful energy.

  • This innovative rendition was enhanced by an orchestra comprising nearly 70 skilled musicians, along with a dynamic 10-piece marching band drumline.
  • The team invested over 50 hours to create a 55-minute soundtrack for the show, featuring a brand-new theatrical version of “Shooting Star," a song initially composed for the film but ultimately excluded from the final release.
  • With the music finalized, the group will shift its focus to developing other show components, including props, choreography, and costumes, in anticipation of welcoming cruise guests this November.

Previously Announced:

The Ship's Stern:

  • For the first time, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature character on the Disney Destiny, reflecting the ship's unique theme.
  • Currently nearing completion, this impressive sculpture will be located at the stern, showcasing Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots.

Grand Hall Statue:

  • Every Disney Cruise Line ship features an iconic character statue at the boarding area, and the Disney Destiny will introduce a groundbreaking addition: T’Challa, the original Black Panther.
  • Walt Disney Imagineering is crafting a striking bronze statue of T’Challa heroically posed atop a rocky outcrop, with a sleek black panther at his feet.
  • This unique sculpture boasts a textured black finish accented with silver and purple, reflecting the strength and elegance of the King of Wakanda.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
