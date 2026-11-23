Cash will get you nowhere at Aulani starting next year.

Things are changing at Disney's Hawaiian resort. Guests visiting Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in the new year won't be able to use something anymore that might be a shock: money. Well, cash anyway.

What's Happening:

Beginning January 1, 2027, Aulani will be cashless for all guest transactions, according to a notice being sent to guests and travel agents.

Accepted payment methods will include: Room charge Credit and debit cards Disney Gift Cards and Disney Rewards Redemption Cards Contactless payments, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay

Guests who want to charge purchases to their room must have a credit card on file, according to the information.

The change expands an existing cashless policy: Aulani's planning page already identifies all resort dining locations and Laniwai Spa as cashless.

Guests with questions or who wish to modify a reservation should contact their original booking agent. Disney's notice provides the following contacts: Disney Vacation Club Member Services reservations: 800-800-9800 or 407-566-3800, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. Reservations made through the Disney Reservation Center or Aulani.com: 866-443-4763, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT. Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact that agent directly.

While the U.S. has shifted to a cashless economy in many ways, with even small merchants now able to take credit cards when they once could not, it's not too surprising to see this shift. However, it's important to be aware of it so you don't find yourself with plenty of money, but no way to pay.

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