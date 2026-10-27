Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is Offering Great Deals for Next Spring
As if you needed a reason to book a Hawaii vacation.
If you're planning your next vacation but aren't sure where to go, Disney may have the perfect answer. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is offering some solid deals on rooms for the early part of 2027 that you may want to call your travel agent about right now.
What's Happening:
- A couple of brand new vacation deals have opened up for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.
- Guests can save up to 35% on a five-night stay at Disney's Hawaii resort, and up to 30% on a four-night stay, for bookings from April 1 to May 7, 2027.
- If those dates are a little too early for you, a 25% discount is available for five-night stays from May 8 to May 27, 2027. A 20% discount is available for four-night stays.
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can save even more with discounts hitting 40% on five-night stays from April 1 to May 7, 2027 and 35% for four-night stays. The later May dates can net cardholders 30% on five-night stays and 25% on four-night stays.
- Active members of the U.S. Military have their own discount option, with up to 30% discounts from April 1 to May 7 and 25% discounts from May 8 to May 27. Only two consecutive nights are required for this deal.
- Considering most people making the trip to Hawaii are going to stay for a while, the deal is probably going to be pretty attractive if visiting the islands this spring is anywhere on your to-do list.
- As always, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all of your vacation booking needs!
More Aulani News:
- If visiting Aulani earlier in 2027 works better for you, there are some deals available now for trip bookings starting in January.
- If you do visit in January, you may be able to see American Idol come to the resort.
- Your Aulani vacation photos will become easier to use next year thanks to a new deal between Disney and Shutterfly.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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