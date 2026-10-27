Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is Offering Great Deals for Next Spring

As if you needed a reason to book a Hawaii vacation.

If you're planning your next vacation but aren't sure where to go, Disney may have the perfect answer. Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is offering some solid deals on rooms for the early part of 2027 that you may want to call your travel agent about right now.

What's Happening:

A couple of brand new vacation deals have opened up for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Guests can save up to 35% on a five-night stay at Disney's Hawaii resort, and up to 30% on a four-night stay, for bookings from April 1 to May 7, 2027.

If those dates are a little too early for you, a 25% discount is available for five-night stays from May 8 to May 27, 2027. A 20% discount is available for four-night stays.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can save even more with discounts hitting 40% on five-night stays from April 1 to May 7, 2027 and 35% for four-night stays. The later May dates can net cardholders 30% on five-night stays and 25% on four-night stays.

Active members of the U.S. Military have their own discount option, with up to 30% discounts from April 1 to May 7 and 25% discounts from May 8 to May 27. Only two consecutive nights are required for this deal.

Considering most people making the trip to Hawaii are going to stay for a while, the deal is probably going to be pretty attractive if visiting the islands this spring is anywhere on your to-do list.

As always, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all of your vacation booking needs!

More Aulani News:

If visiting Aulani earlier in 2027 works better for you, there are some deals available now for trip bookings starting in January.

If you do visit in January, you may be able to see American Idol come to the resort.

Your Aulani vacation photos will become easier to use next year thanks to a new deal between Disney and Shutterfly.