BD at Sea: Star Wars Droids Visit Guests Aboard Disney Wish
The adorable robots waddled their way through Hyperspace Lounge.
The adorable BD-X droids that have made appearances at Disney Parks around the world have made their way aboard Disney Cruise Line!
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2024, Disney unleashed one of their cutest and out-of-this-world innovations yet.
- Taking inspiration from the world of Star Wars, BD-X droids began waddling around Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.
- For those unaware, the BD stands for Buddy Droid, designed to be loyal companions.
- While the BD-X droids have made several appearances at parks around the globe, including Disneyland Paris, these buddy droids recently hit the open seas aboard Disney Cruise Line.
- Thanks to dcl_duo on Instagram, we have an adorable clip of the BD-X droids walking through the dining area of Disney Wish’s Hyperspace Lounge.
- But this isn’t the only place passengers have the opportunity to see these adorable robots.
- Young guests in the Star Wars Cargo Bay also have the chance to check out these adorable friends.
- It is unknown at this time if the BD-X droids were just making a limited-time appearance or if they will begin making regular visits aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.
