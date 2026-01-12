BD at Sea: Star Wars Droids Visit Guests Aboard Disney Wish

The adorable robots waddled their way through Hyperspace Lounge.
The adorable BD-X droids that have made appearances at Disney Parks around the world have made their way aboard Disney Cruise Line!

What’s Happening:

  • Back in 2024, Disney unleashed one of their cutest and out-of-this-world innovations yet. 
  • Taking inspiration from the world of Star Wars, BD-X droids began waddling around Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge for the first time. 
  • For those unaware, the BD stands for Buddy Droid, designed to be loyal companions. 
  • While the BD-X droids have made several appearances at parks around the globe, including Disneyland Paris, these buddy droids recently hit the open seas aboard Disney Cruise Line. 
  • Thanks to dcl_duo on Instagram, we have an adorable clip of the BD-X droids walking through the dining area of Disney Wish’s Hyperspace Lounge. 

  • But this isn’t the only place passengers have the opportunity to see these adorable robots. 
  • Young guests in the Star Wars Cargo Bay also have the chance to check out these adorable friends. 
  • It is unknown at this time if the BD-X droids were just making a limited-time appearance or if they will begin making regular visits aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.
