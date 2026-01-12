BD at Sea: Star Wars Droids Visit Guests Aboard Disney Wish

The adorable robots waddled their way through Hyperspace Lounge.

The adorable BD-X droids that have made appearances at Disney Parks around the world have made their way aboard Disney Cruise Line!

Back in 2024, Disney unleashed one of their cutest and out-of-this-world innovations yet.

Taking inspiration from the world of Star Wars, BD-X droids began waddling around Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.

For those unaware, the BD stands for Buddy Droid, designed to be loyal companions.

While the BD-X droids have made several appearances at parks around the globe, including Disneyland Paris, these buddy droids recently hit the open seas aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Thanks to dcl_duo on Instagram, we have an adorable clip of the BD-X droids walking through the dining area of Disney Wish’s Hyperspace Lounge.

But this isn’t the only place passengers have the opportunity to see these adorable robots.

Young guests in the Star Wars Cargo Bay also have the chance to check out these adorable friends.

It is unknown at this time if the BD-X droids were just making a limited-time appearance or if they will begin making regular visits aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.

