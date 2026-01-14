Blizzard Beach Sees Similar Rental Price Changes as Typhoon Lagoon Ahead of Reopening

It's not terribly unexpected - they both typically mirror each other in terms of operations.

Similar to recent changes we've seen at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, the same pricing changes are coming soon to Disney's Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Devotees may recall earlier this year when some changes made to the official Walt Disney World website indicated new pricing at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

As predicted, those price changes (and increases) are coming to Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park when it reopens.

The changes in price come to the popular Polar Patio rental offerings, which allows guests to have a reserved area just for them with seating for up to 6 guests, along with towels, a locker, ice water all day, and select soft drinks.

Similar to Typhoon Lagoon, the prices will now be based on demand and the day, ranging from $225 - $425 before tax.

There is an upgraded option as well, with the Premium Polar Patio, which allows up to 10 guests and includes all of the same amenities as a standard Polar Patio, along with a roof for shade, a mini-fridge, a fan, and cell phone chargers in addition to the other comforts.

Attendants are on hand with all patio types to assist guests. A Premium Polar patio will now range between $350 and $525 before tax.





Cold Front Coming: