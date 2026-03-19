Bluey's Best Day Ever! Rehearsal Video Released Ahead of This Weekend's Debut at Disneyland

Performances begin at the Fantasyland Theatre this Sunday.

In just a few days, everyone's favorite Australian dog Bluey will be taking over Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre with her new live show Bluey's Best Day Ever! And today, Walt Disney Imagineering released a new behind-the-scenes video taking us backstage as a group of live musicians prepares for the celebration. Scroll down to see the video.

What's happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video taking fans behind the scenes of the live band rehearsals for the new Bluey's Best Day Ever! show at Disneyland.

In the video, Disney music producer Chelsea Stevens talks about the contributions of Bluey composer Joff Bush, and how she took that music and transformed it into brand-new arrangements for the live stage show. We also see clips of rehearsals as Stevens discusses the process of bringing a show like this to Disney Parks.

Bluey's Best Day Ever! is set to debut this coming Sunday, March 22 at Disneyland.

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