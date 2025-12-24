Under the Sea Christmas: Check Out the Festive Displays at EPCOT's The Seas Pavilion

EPCOT’s Christmas festivities aren’t just available on land! At The Seas Pavilion, many of the tanks have been decked out with special displays for our underwater friends.

What’s Happening:

Merry Christmas Eve to all of the amazing Disney fans around the world.

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the amazing Christmas displays found within the tanks of The Seas.

Located in some of the smaller tanks throughout the exhibit area at the underwater-themed pavilion, guests can see some of their favorite sea creatures swimming around snowflakes, sleighs, presents, and other decorations for the holiday season.

Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science, and Environment, also shared an adorable video of the displays on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DSbJTuuEnNC/

