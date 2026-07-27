Columbia Sportswear Reopens at Disney Springs Following Refurbishment
The Disney Springs retailer welcomes guests back with a refreshed new look after a two-month closure.
Disney Springs visitors can once again stop by one of Town Center's outdoor retailers as Columbia Sportswear has officially reopened following a two-month refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- After being closed since the end of May, the Columbia Sportswear store has welcomed guests back with a refreshed new look, giving shoppers an updated space to browse the brand's collection of outdoor apparel, footwear, and gear.
- Disney Springs celebrated the reopening on social media, writing, "Welcome back to @columbia1938! Their store just reopened with a fresh new look – stop by Town Center to shop your favorite Columbia products."
- The refreshed location marks the latest enhancement at Disney Springs, where retailers and dining locations regularly receive updates to keep the shopping and entertainment district feeling fresh for returning guests.
- Located in the Town Center neighborhood of Disney Springs, Columbia Sportswear offers a wide variety of products designed for outdoor adventures, from lightweight apparel and rain jackets to hiking boots, accessories, and seasonal collections. The store carries merchandise for men, women, and children, making it a popular stop for both Florida locals and vacationers looking to gear up before or after a Walt Disney World visit.
- While Disney has not detailed the specific changes made during the refurbishment, guests visiting the reopened location will notice a refreshed interior as they explore the redesigned retail space.
- The reopening comes during a busy summer at Disney Springs, where new menu items, limited-time offerings, and refreshed shopping experiences continue to debut throughout the district.
- Whether you're planning an outdoor adventure or simply looking for performance apparel during your Walt Disney World vacation, Columbia's newly refreshed store is once again ready to welcome shoppers.
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