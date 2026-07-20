Now You Can Take Home Your Own Walt Disney World Marquee Sign

Enter your own home like you just arrived at the Most Magical Place on earth.
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Now you can own the iconic Walt Disney World entrance banner, in a somewhat smaller size.

What's Happening:

  • If you're one of the people that gets naturally excited when you drive under the big Walt Disney World marquee sign as you enter the resort, you can now get that feeling wherever you want, as a replica sign is now available for purchase.
  • Located at The Art of Disney store at Disney Springs, for $150 (plus tax) this replica marquee sign is the latest gift for the Disney World fan that has everything else.
  • It looks to be a solid construction so while the price isn't cheap, it will likely be worth it for many.

More Disney Springs News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey