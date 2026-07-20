Now You Can Take Home Your Own Walt Disney World Marquee Sign
Enter your own home like you just arrived at the Most Magical Place on earth.
Now you can own the iconic Walt Disney World entrance banner, in a somewhat smaller size.
What's Happening:
- If you're one of the people that gets naturally excited when you drive under the big Walt Disney World marquee sign as you enter the resort, you can now get that feeling wherever you want, as a replica sign is now available for purchase.
- Located at The Art of Disney store at Disney Springs, for $150 (plus tax) this replica marquee sign is the latest gift for the Disney World fan that has everything else.
- It looks to be a solid construction so while the price isn't cheap, it will likely be worth it for many.
- A Disneyland marquee sign is also available in California for those who want to collect the whole set.
More Disney Springs News:
- The menu for upcoming Six Ravens eatery is now available.
- Check out the absolutely wild experience that was the recent Disney Lorcana launch at Disney Springs and elsewhere.
- Goofy Candy Co. at Disney Springs recently launched a new offering to Create Your Own popcorn mix.