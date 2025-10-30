Downtown Disney District to Host Country Music Performances Ahead of This Year's CMA Awards

Nearly three weeks' worth of country at the Happiest Place On Earth!

It's almost time to hoedown at Downtown Disney! Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District will be hosting 19 days worth of country music performances leading up to the CMA Awards, which is airing on the Disney-owned ABC Network in mid-November. More details are below.

What's happening:

In celebration of the Country Music Association Awards airing on ABC next month, the Downtown Disney District will be hosting nearly three weeks worth of country music performances at Disneyland Resort.

These performances will take place daily between 12:00 noon and 10:00 PM on the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage, with guests encouraged to gather on the adjacent lawn.

Disneyland Resort has not yet released information about the specific bands or musicians scheduled to perform, but we'll keep an eye open for future updates.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will air on ABC the night of Wednesday, November 19th. It will be available to stream the next day via Hulu or the Disney+ with Hulu bundle.

More Downtown Disney News:

Sip & Sonder was recently replaced by another coffee shop at Downtown Disney District.

Earl of Sandwich is collaborating with Chef Gordon Ramsay on a British-themed gastropub.

2025 holiday season merchandise is already available at World of Disney.