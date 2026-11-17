D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is back in 2027, assuming, of course, that you're interested in traveling to Singapore to experience it. The D23 event in Asia is about to see tickets go on sale. A presale for D23 members will launch early, but it has some restrictions that fans should be aware of.

What's Happening:

In an email to members, D23 announced that its Gold Member presale will begin Tuesday, November 24, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The 24-hour window covers select tickets for D23 Asia, taking place June 25–27, 2027, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Members will receive an email on November 24 with a unique presale code and instructions for purchasing through Klook.

Notably, a valid Visa card is the only accepted payment method for this presale.

The presale begins at 10 a.m. Singapore time on November 25, at the same time as the separate Visa Infinite presale. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Singapore time on November 26, equivalent to November 25 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

D23 listed the following Gold Member presale options, with prices in Singapore dollars per guest, excluding ticketing fees: 3-Day Convention + Premiere Stage Pass, Category 1: SGD 747 (Approx. $580) 3-Day Convention + Premiere Stage Pass, Category 2: SGD 627 (Approx. $486) Platinum Pass, Category 1: SGD 989 (Approx. $768) Platinum Pass, Category 1, plus a three-night Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore: from SGD 2,350.47 (Approx. $1825) 3-Day Convention + Premiere Stage Pass, Category 3, plus a three-night Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore: from SGD 1,868.47 (Approx. $1450)

Cruise bundles require a minimum booking of two guests, with sailings available June 21 or June 28, 2027—before or after the convention.

The Premiere Stage passes include convention access and seating for the nightly showcases. The Platinum Pass adds preferred Category 1 seating for all three nights and a D23 Asia gift pack; Disney says the pass is limited to 200.

As Laughing Place previously reported, other ticket options will be offered through the broader sale, including convention-only passes starting at SGD 69 for one day. Those passes do not include Premiere Stage seating.

The official ticketing page lists a 10% booking fee per pass, capped at SGD 30, and a limit of six passes per registered Klook account.

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