Photos: New "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Photo-Op at Disney California Adventure

Hollywood Backlot has transformed with colorful Wonderland-inspired scenery, character art, and themed photo spot

Something wicked has arrived at Disney California Adventure with a brand-new photo opportunity inspired by Descendants: Wicked Wonderland now welcoming guests inside the Hollywood Backlot area of the park.

The colorful new installation transforms part of Hollywood Backlot into a whimsical Wonderland-inspired scene filled with oversized character artwork, vibrant gardens, butterflies, and playful visual effects pulled straight from the world of Descendants.

The photo op features a bold brick wall mural effect layered with colorful fantasy-inspired details that make the area feel like guests have stepped directly into a stylized version of Wonderland.

Bright florals and decorative butterflies surround the setup, creating a vibrant backdrop perfect for photos during your park day.

Two themed windows also spotlight key characters from the upcoming project. One features the Queen of Hearts, portrayed by Kylie Cantrall, while another showcases Chloe Charming, played by Malia Baker.



The new addition continues Disney California Adventure’s growing lineup of temporary entertainment experiences, themed overlays, and promotional activations tied to Disney’s latest films and streaming projects. Hollywood Backlot in particular has become a popular space for immersive themed displays and limited-time photo opportunities connected to Disney franchises.

The Descendants franchise has remained a strong presence for Disney since the original films debuted, blending fantasy worlds, iconic Disney legacies, and musical storytelling for a younger generation of fans. With Wicked Wonderland expanding the franchise’s world even further, the new Disneyland Resort photo op offers guests an early chance to step into the colorful aesthetic of the upcoming film.

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can currently find the setup in Hollywood Backlot for photos and character-inspired backdrops during regular park hours.

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