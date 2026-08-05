New Pop-Up Food & Drinks Experience Coming to The Diamond Horseshoe at Magic Kingdom This Fall

Disney has revealed the first look at a limited-time dining experience featuring shareable small plates, specialty cocktails, and refreshing beverages in Frontierland.

Magic Kingdom is about to serve up a fresh reason to stop by Frontierland this fall. Disney has announced that The Diamond Horseshoe will debut a new limited-time pop-up dining experience, complete with specially crafted small plates, refreshing beverages, and a relaxed atmosphere that offers guests a new way to take a break during their day at the park.

What’s Happening:

While Disney isn't revealing the full menu just yet, the first look promises a selection of shareable bites and handcrafted drinks inspired by the Old West setting of the iconic Frontierland restaurant.

The Diamond Horseshoe has long been known for its Victorian-era saloon charm, transporting guests to a frontier town filled with western hospitality and old-world elegance. Nestled alongside Liberty Square and Frontierland, the historic venue has served as both a dining location and entertainment space throughout its history at Magic Kingdom.

This fall, the restaurant will temporarily transform into a casual gathering spot where guests can stop in for small plates, cocktails, and specialty beverages before heading back out to explore the park.

Leading the menu preview is a hearty savory charcuterie board designed for sharing. The platter features an assortment of cured beef, "fancy bacon," smoked pork, green chile cheese, smoked cheddar, and pickles, creating a substantial snack that's perfect for groups looking to recharge between attractions.

Disney also teased that additional shareable small plates will be announced in the coming weeks, suggesting the menu will offer several options designed for guests to mix and match.

For those looking for a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, the pop-up will feature a Fancy Lemonade made with Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey. The drink is finished with a chili-lime rim, adding a sweet-and-spicy twist that's as eye-catching as it is flavorful.

Guests 21 and older will also be able to enjoy a colorful new Prickly Pear Margarita, crafted with LALO Blanco Tequila, prickly pear, lime, and agave. Its vibrant pink color makes it one of the standout beverages teased for the experience and is sure to become a popular photo-worthy drink this fall.

Disney also reassured fans of The Diamond Horseshoe's popular family-style Thanksgiving feast that the offering isn't going away. Guests craving the restaurant's traditional holiday-inspired meal can still enjoy those favorites next door at Liberty Tree Tavern, where the menu will continue to be served.

The limited-time pop-up is expected to offer both reservations and walk-up availability, giving guests flexibility when planning their Magic Kingdom visit. Disney noted that additional menu items, reservation details, and more information about the experience will be announced soon.

As Walt Disney World continues expanding its seasonal dining offerings, The Diamond Horseshoe's temporary transformation adds another unique culinary stop for guests visiting Magic Kingdom this fall. Whether stopping in for a shareable charcuterie board, a handcrafted lemonade, or a refreshing margarita, the new experience looks poised to offer a relaxing escape in one of Frontierland's most charming locations.

More details, including the complete menu and opening date, are expected to be shared by Disney Eats in the coming weeks.

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