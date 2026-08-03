Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Adds Stitch, Captain Jack, and a Ton of Great Merch

We're only a few days away from the first Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2026 If you were still looking for a reason to pick up tuckets, Disney World may have just found that reason, as it has revealed more details on a pair of new entertainment offerings alongside a bunch of great party exclusive merchandise.

What's Happening:

A pair of new shows have been announced for this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The first, Stitch's Masquerade Mashup, will take place in Tomorrowland and is now described: "Join Stitch and friends for an out-of-this-world, interactive dance celebration! Stitch and his ʻohana are on a mission to find the perfect Halloween look. Only one problem—there are too many great options! Engage in a high energy dance experience featuring interactive games and candy giveaways. Everyone’s favorite intergalactic alien will bring mischief and fun to this exciting celebration, bursting with music, video and costumes galore!"

The second show is called Captain Jack's Buccaneer Bash. It will happen outside Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland and is described: "Take part in pirate tricks and treats when Captain Jack Sparrow comes to port for a Halloween adventure! Captain Jack Sparrow has come to recruit new crew members and teach them how to be pirates. This gallant quest—complete with a salty pirate band, daring jugglers and sailor superstitions—is sure to have everyone saying, “Aye, aye, captain!”"

If the new shows aren't enough, the Disney Parks Blog also revealed a lot of the new merchandise that will be available during the event, which will be party exclusives. The list of items includes Not-So Scary crewnecks and T-shirts



Not So Scary ears (with removable bat)

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Loungefly Backpack

Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Keychain

Not-So-Scary Mickey Vampire Mug

Not-So Scary Castle Ornament

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Magnet Frame

While several nights are already sold out, tickets for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party are still available.

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