Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Adds Stitch, Captain Jack, and a Ton of Great Merch
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is almost here.
We're only a few days away from the first Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of 2026 If you were still looking for a reason to pick up tuckets, Disney World may have just found that reason, as it has revealed more details on a pair of new entertainment offerings alongside a bunch of great party exclusive merchandise.
What's Happening:
- A pair of new shows have been announced for this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The first, Stitch's Masquerade Mashup, will take place in Tomorrowland and is now described: "Join Stitch and friends for an out-of-this-world, interactive dance celebration! Stitch and his ʻohana are on a mission to find the perfect Halloween look. Only one problem—there are too many great options! Engage in a high energy dance experience featuring interactive games and candy giveaways. Everyone’s favorite intergalactic alien will bring mischief and fun to this exciting celebration, bursting with music, video and costumes galore!"
- The second show is called Captain Jack's Buccaneer Bash. It will happen outside Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland and is described: "Take part in pirate tricks and treats when Captain Jack Sparrow comes to port for a Halloween adventure! Captain Jack Sparrow has come to recruit new crew members and teach them how to be pirates. This gallant quest—complete with a salty pirate band, daring jugglers and sailor superstitions—is sure to have everyone saying, “Aye, aye, captain!”"
- If the new shows aren't enough, the Disney Parks Blog also revealed a lot of the new merchandise that will be available during the event, which will be party exclusives. The list of items includes
- Not-So Scary crewnecks and T-shirts
- Not So Scary ears (with removable bat)
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Loungefly Backpack
- Mickey Mouse Vampire Plush Keychain
- Not-So-Scary Mickey Vampire Mug
- Not-So Scary Castle Ornament
- Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Magnet Frame
- While several nights are already sold out, tickets for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party are still available.
More Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party News:
- In addition to this great merch, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will also have access to their own exclusive merchandise.
- In addition to great merch there will also be some incredible exclusive food at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, both new items and returning favorites.
- If you're attending this year's event, be sure to take advantage of the special Photopass Magic Shots offerings this year.