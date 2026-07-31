Walt Disney World Shares Preview for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party AP Merch
Are you ready for spooky season?
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is almost a week away, and Passholders can get excited for a new line of exclusive merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- On August 7th, Halloween fun begins at Magic Kingdom as the annual specially ticketed event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially kicks off.
- Running select nights through October 31st, this frighteningly fun event includes special attraction overlays, entertainment, dining, and, of course, trick-or-treating.
- Well, Walt Disney World’s biggest fans, AKA Annual Passholders, can get in on some exclusive fun again this year with a new merchandise collection.
- Announced on the Annual Passholder Perks page, new AP products will find their way to the Emporium, featuring specially designed and branded apparel and collectibles.
- While we only got one image of this year’s collection, I’m sure Disney will share more information about what’s on the horizon for this collection.
- As for now, get your wallets ready!
- For those looking to make a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Jeff Vahle Celebrates Longtime Cast Member with Special Main Street Window Ceremony
- New Star Wars Droid Factory Figure Gets In On Halloween Fun
- Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Says Goodbye After 36 Years
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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