Walt Disney World Shares Preview for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party AP Merch

Are you ready for spooky season?

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is almost a week away, and Passholders can get excited for a new line of exclusive merchandise.

What’s Happening:

  • On August 7th, Halloween fun begins at Magic Kingdom as the annual specially ticketed event Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially kicks off. 
  • Running select nights through October 31st, this frighteningly fun event includes special attraction overlays, entertainment, dining, and, of course, trick-or-treating. 
  • Well, Walt Disney World’s biggest fans, AKA Annual Passholders, can get in on some exclusive fun again this year with a new merchandise collection. 

  • Announced on the Annual Passholder Perks page, new AP products will find their way to the Emporium, featuring specially designed and branded apparel and collectibles. 
  • While we only got one image of this year’s collection, I’m sure Disney will share more information about what’s on the horizon for this collection. 
  • As for now, get your wallets ready!
  • For those looking to make a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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