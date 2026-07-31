Jeff Vahle Celebrates Longtime Cast Member with Special Main Street Window Ceremony
The ceremony marks one of the last events for the retiring Walt Disney World President
Just before leaving his role as President of Walt Disney World, Jeff Vahle paid special tribute to another Walt Disney World leader who recently retired with a special window ceremony on Main Street U.S.A.
What's Happening:
- Jeff Vahle is wrapping up his tenure as President of the Walt Disney World Resort, and one of his last duties was to oversee the installation of a new tribute on Main Street U.S.A.
- For those unfamiliar, the windows along the buildings and storefronts of Main Street U.S.A. serve as a makeshift credit roll, paying tribute to those who have made significant contributions to the legacy of the resort. The windows denote fictional businesses, but are actually created to honor real Disney employees, Imagineers, executives, artists, and other key contributors. Each inscription is filled with inside jokes, references to the person's career, or nods to attractions or entertainment that they helped create.
- The latest addition is a dedication to Maribeth Bisienere, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Operations, Leading Resorts, Transportation, Premium Services, Food & Beverage, and Merchandise.
- Her name joins a number of others on the window for the Academy of Talent Education, joining as as the faculty along with Phil Holmes, Trevor Larsen, Jim Macphee, and Djuan Rivers. Together, this is next to another window for the Center for Leadership Development and Mentoring, a window dedicated to Meg Crofton.
- Vahle shared the news on LinkedIn, saying "It was an honor to celebrate Maribeth Bisienere with a special window dedication on Main Street, U.S.A. For more than 30 years, Maribeth helped shape our business and, more importantly, invested in our people. She championed the development of Cast Members, creating opportunities for others to grow, lead and reach their potential. Her impact can be seen in the countless leaders she mentored and in the culture of development she helped build.Congratulations, Maribeth, on this well-deserved recognition. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations of Disney leaders."
Retirements All Around:
- According to another post from three months ago, Maribeth retired from the Walt Disney Company after almost 31 years.
- During her time, she served as the General Manager of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, the General Manager of the Disney Insititute, and the General Manager of Disney's Contemporary Resort.
- Prior to her most recent role, she was also the Senior Vice President of Theme Parks, Animal Programs and Security, and the same position overseeing Disney Springs, ESPN Wide World of Sports, Water Parks, and Food & Beverage before that from 2014 until 2020.
- Two months ago, Vahle himself announced his retirement, sharing that after 36 years with the company, he would be leaving his role as President of Walt Disney World in late July.
- This makes this window dedication extremely special for him, as it marks one of his last celebrations at the Walt Disney Company in that role as today, July 31, marks his final day in that position.
- Joe Schott, who was also in attendance during the window ceremony along with new Disney Experiences chairman Thomas Mazloum, is set to take over as President of Walt Disney World starting on August 3.
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