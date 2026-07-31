Jeff Vahle Celebrates Longtime Cast Member with Special Main Street Window Ceremony

According to another post from three months ago, Maribeth retired from the Walt Disney Company after almost 31 years.

During her time, she served as the General Manager of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, the General Manager of the Disney Insititute, and the General Manager of Disney's Contemporary Resort.

Prior to her most recent role, she was also the Senior Vice President of Theme Parks, Animal Programs and Security, and the same position overseeing

,

Wide World of Sports, Water Parks, and Food & Beverage before that from 2014 until 2020.