Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Says Goodbye After 36 Years

Vahle previously led Disney Signature Experiences and worked at Shanghai Disneyland and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

A major chapter in the history of Walt Disney World is closing as today, July 31, is Jeff Vahle's last day as President of the resort. He's saying goodbye to Disney after 36 years.

What's Happening:

  • In May Jeff Vahle, Walt Disney World Resort President, announced he would be retiring at the end of July. This means today, July 31, is his last day with Disney.
  • He posted to Instagram, taking a look back at his 36 years, which includes time at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland and as the head of Disney Signature Experiences.

  • Starting August 3, Joe Schott takes over as the President of Walt Disney World. He very much followed in Vahle's footsteps, as President of Shanghai Disneyland and then Disney Signature Experiences.

Major Changes At Disney Experiences News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey