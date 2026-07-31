Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Says Goodbye After 36 Years
Vahle previously led Disney Signature Experiences and worked at Shanghai Disneyland and Disney's Animal Kingdom.
A major chapter in the history of Walt Disney World is closing as today, July 31, is Jeff Vahle's last day as President of the resort. He's saying goodbye to Disney after 36 years.
What's Happening:
- In May Jeff Vahle, Walt Disney World Resort President, announced he would be retiring at the end of July. This means today, July 31, is his last day with Disney.
- He posted to Instagram, taking a look back at his 36 years, which includes time at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Shanghai Disneyland and as the head of Disney Signature Experiences.
- Starting August 3, Joe Schott takes over as the President of Walt Disney World. He very much followed in Vahle's footsteps, as President of Shanghai Disneyland and then Disney Signature Experiences.
Major Changes At Disney Experiences News:
- Jeff Vahle's retirement isn't particularly surprising, as retirements frequently happen after the dust settles from major changes at the top of an organization.
- Following Josh D'Amaro move from the head of Disney Experiences to CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Vahle's name was certainly in the mix to replace him. That role was eventually given to Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum.
- Vahle's retirement announcement came shortly after Mazloum's appointment, and the the rest of the Disney Experiences changes followed from there.
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