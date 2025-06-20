Seven Immersive Portals Await at Mumbai Preview of the Disney Adventure
Preview one Disney Cruise Line's latest ships with a "Gateway to Adventure" in Mumbai, India.
Get ready to step through the “Gateway to Adventure," as a special Disney Adventure preview exhibit has arrived in Mumbai, India.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Adventure has dropped anchor at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, India with the “Gateway to Adventure."
- This first-of-its-kind consumer activation in India features a series of seven portals, offering previews of the immersive themed areas onboard the Disney Adventure.
- From Toy Story Place and Wayfinder Bay, to San Fransokyo Street and Marvel Landing, there’s something for all kinds of Disney fans aboard the Disney Adventure.
- You might even see some of your favorite Disney friends attending during select weekends.
- Get a closer look at what awaits at the activation in the official Instagram video below.
- Disney Cruise Line’s “Gateway to Adventure" runs through July 6th, 2025 at Jio World Drive.
More on the Disney Adventure:
- One of two new Disney Cruise Line ships debuting later this year, the Disney Adventure will set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, on three and four-night sailings, with only magical days at sea.
- The Disney Adventure, originally acquired from the now defunct Genting corporation when this ship (formerly the Global Dream) was left partially complete, will be the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Duffy and Friends will make their Disney Cruise Line debut on the Disney Adventure, appearing in their own stage show and even getting a dedicated merchandise location.
- Speaking of stores, the Disney Adventure will feature a record number of merchandise locations, including the first World of Disney store at sea.
- Perhaps most exciting of all are the Marvel-themed attractions set to debut, including Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster, the Iron Man-inspired Ironcycle Test Run.
