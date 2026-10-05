Disney Believe Reaches Major Construction Milestone with Keel Laying Ceremony

A custom-minted Tinker Bell coin brought a little faith, trust and pixie dust to the maritime tradition.

As we prepare to learn more about the Disney Believe during a special livestream this Wednesday, Disney has also shared that that a major milestone in the ship's construction was just reached.

What's Happening:

Construction continues on the Disney Believe, Disney Cruise Line’s next ship, following the float-out of its first gigablock from the Meyer Werft Shipyard in mid-September.

Work is now underway on the ship’s second gigablock, with the Disney Believe also reaching another major construction milestone: its keel laying ceremony.

The longstanding maritime tradition dates back to ancient Greece and Rome and involves temporarily placing a specially crafted coin beneath the ship’s keel for good fortune.

For the Disney Believe, the custom-minted coin features Tinker Bell, whose portrait will also eventually adorn the bow of the ship.

Tinker Bell brings an extra touch of Disney magic to the tradition, with her signature faith, trust and pixie dust symbolizing the dreams and possibilities that will await future guests aboard the Disney Believe.

More Reveals Incoming on the Disney Believe:

Disney Cruise Line will reveal more details about the Disney Believe this Wednesday, October 7 during a livestream at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Major details that were already revealed about the ship at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event include the ship's ship's stern image, which will include Woody and Buzz, the bow image of Tinker Bell, and the Grand Hall statue, which will be Moana.

It was also confirmed that Disney franchises including Frozen, Encanto, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will inspire different elements of the ship, but it's the specifics we will likely get during the livestream.

The Believe is the fourth DCL shop in the Wish class. As such, we have a general idea of the sorts of announcements we will get. The themes of the various lounges, the AquaMouse slide, and what live entertainment will appear will be the most hotly anticipated announcements.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more details as we get them!